Singapore GE2020: Elections Department launches multilingual 'assistant' for non-English-speaking voters

SINGAPORE - Voters who primarily speak one of eight non-English languages and dialects can now get more information on the voting process in their native languages.

The Elections Department (ELD) on Wednesday (July 1) rolled out the multilingual Voter Language and Dialect Assistant (Velda) on its website.

The page features answers to 10 frequently asked questions in Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

The questions and answers have also been translated into five Chinese vernacular languages, namely Cantonese, Hakka, Hainanese, Hokkien and Teochew.

Audio clips for each of the answers are also available on the page.

Some of the concerns addressed include what to take to the polling station and how to check which polling station to go to.

The ELD said people can use Velda to explain the voting process to non-English-speaking household members.

Members of the public can find the translations on the ELD website.

