Singapore GE updates, June 30: Heng Swee Keat to helm East Coast|Desmond Lee joins West Coast in fight against Tan Cheng Bock's PSP

For the second general election in a row, there will be contests in all seats, of which there are 93 this time.

Though this year's Nomination Day was missing some of the atmosphere of previous elections, as no crowds were allowed to gather on account of safe distancing rules, there was still some drama and surprises. We highlight them for you.

There were no walkovers, which means all 2.65 million eligible voters will soon receive polling cards to let them vote on July 10.

Follow our coverage to stay updated with the latest campaigning news, and for a guide on what to do on Polling Day.

All 93 seats to be contested, 192 candidates from 11 parties file papers

There are no walkovers for the July 10 polls.

5 surprises on Nomination Day

Changes were made to some line-ups just before papers were submitted at nomination centres.

Recap highlights from Nomination Day as it happened

Missed the action on the ground?

Heng Swee Keat to helm East Coast GRC

The move has surprised political watchers.

PAP sends woman general Gan Siow Huang to battle in new single-seat Marymount

She will go head to head with Dr Ang Yong Guan of the PSP. 

SDP fields chairman Paul Tambyah in Bukit Panjang SMC, faces PAP's Liang Eng Hwa

The single seat will be contested by two political veterans after a last-minute tactical switch by SDP.

Desmond Lee joins West Coast GRC slate in fight against Tan Cheng Bock's PSP

It is one of the key seats to watch this election.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC to see three-cornered fight for first time since 1992

The PAP team will see contest from the Singapore Democratic Alliance and the Peoples Voice party.

WP's Dennis Tan set to defend Hougang SMC

The single-member constituency has been held by the WP since 1991.

PAP team led by Tan Chuan-Jin to face WP team in Marine Parade GRC

This is the first year that ESM Goh Chok Tong will not be around to defend the constituency, after he announced his retirement.

