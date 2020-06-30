Singapore GE updates, June 30: Heng Swee Keat to helm East Coast|Desmond Lee joins West Coast in fight against Tan Cheng Bock's PSP

Dear ST reader,

For the second general election in a row, there will be contests in all seats, of which there are 93 this time.

Though this year's Nomination Day was missing some of the atmosphere of previous elections, as no crowds were allowed to gather on account of safe distancing rules, there was still some drama and surprises. We highlight them for you.

There were no walkovers, which means all 2.65 million eligible voters will soon receive polling cards to let them vote on July 10.

Follow our coverage to stay updated with the latest campaigning news, and for a guide on what to do on Polling Day.

Changes were made to some line-ups just before papers were submitted at nomination centres.

Missed the action on the ground?

The move has surprised political watchers.

She will go head to head with Dr Ang Yong Guan of the PSP.

The single seat will be contested by two political veterans after a last-minute tactical switch by SDP.

It is one of the key seats to watch this election.

The PAP team will see contest from the Singapore Democratic Alliance and the Peoples Voice party.

The single-member constituency has been held by the WP since 1991.

This is the first year that ESM Goh Chok Tong will not be around to defend the constituency, after he announced his retirement.

