Singapore GE updates, June 29: PM Lee on PAP's candidate selection, Lee Hsien Yang joining PSP

Today, PM Lee unveiled the Ang Mo Kio GRC team that he is leading. He also spoke about the PAP's candidate selection process in the wake of Ivan Lim's withdrawal following online allegations on his past behaviour. Read about it here.

While some political parties have unveiled their slates, some are keeping cards close to their chests. All will be revealed tomorrow on Nomination Day.

Will there be any surprises tomorrow? We will bring you all the action with our live coverage. Here's how you can follow our Nomination Day coverage.

Stay updated with news, videos and interactives on our GE2020 microsite.

PAP has confidence in its candidate selection process, will look into Ivan Lim case after GE: PM Lee

The party will stand by its candidates as long as it is satisfied they are fit for the role, he said.

Election not about family disputes, PM Lee on brother Lee Hsien Yang joining PSP

It is about Singapore being at a very grave moment in its history, he said.

PAP names Xie Yao Quan to replace Ivan Lim in its Jurong GRC team

Mr Xie, 35, is the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital.

PSP launches manifesto and election slogan - You Deserve Better

It is fielding the largest opposition contingent to contest 24 seats in nine constituencies.

Josephine Teo to head PAP's Jalan Besar GRC team

She replaces five-term MP Lily Neo who is retiring from politics.

Former SingFirst chief Tan Jee Say asks to rejoin SDP after dissolving his party

The SDP will be updating with further information.

Follow ST live coverage on Nomination Day

All news reports and analyses on GE2020 are freely available to all.

