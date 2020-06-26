Singapore GE updates, June 26: Khaw Boon Wan retires | Lee Hsien Yang not in PSP's GE2020 line-up for now

Dear ST reader,

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, well-known for having tackled thorny issues across various ministries, will retire after 19 years in politics. In his letter to Mr Khaw, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described the veteran politician as "one of my most reliable lieutenants".

The People's Action Party unveiled its final batch of new candidates today, including Singapore's first woman brigadier-general Gan Siow Huang.

The opposition Workers' Party and Dr Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party (PSP) also introduced more new candidates. Mr Lee Hsien Yang was not in PSP's list of 24 candidates but Dr Tan said the line-up could still change.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan will not contest GE2020

Mr Khaw entered politics in 2001, and is well-known for having tackled thorny issues across various ministries.

Singapore's first woman brigadier-general among PAP's final batch of candidates

The PAP has unveiled 27 new faces in all for the upcoming polls.

Masagos responds to criticism of Ivan Lim, says candidates will have to prove themselves

Mr Ivan Lim was accused of elitist behaviour during a military exercise and being arrogant, among other criticisms that have surfaced online.

Workers' Party confirms Aljunied GRC slate; introduces second batch of candidates

Party chairman Sylvia Lim will be part of the Aljunied team. There had been speculation that she might be fielded in a different constituency.

PSP unveils full list of 24 candidates; no Lee Hsien Yang for now

Party chief Tan Cheng Bock, however, added: "Let me remind you, in politics, change can happen."

ESM Goh Chok Tong exits politics after 44 years

"I make this decision after much thought and with a heavy heart," said Mr Goh, 79.

I felt my work was done: Low Thia Khiang

The former Workers' Party chief gave his first interview to the media after a bad fall in April left him with traumatic brain injury.

