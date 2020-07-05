Singapore GE updates, July 5: WP's Raeesah Khan apologises for comments | WP using fear of opposition wipeout to sway voters, says DPM Heng

Dear ST reader,

The Workers' Party (WP) is using the prospect of an opposition wipeout to sway voters, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

"What would Singaporeans think, if they wake up next Saturday, to find that the PAP has lost four GRCs and two SMCs? What would investors and other countries think?" asked Mr Heng.

WP chief Pritam Singh had earlier said the PAP would still have an "incredibly strong mandate" even with one-third of the seats in opposition hands.

Meanwhile, WP's Sengkang GRC candidate Raeesah Khan has apologised after two police reports were made against the 26-year-old in relation to her online comments on race and religion.

WP using fear of opposition wipeout to sway voters: Heng Swee Keat

WP's Raeesah Khan apologises for comments on race and religion which are under police investigation

Watch the video of the apology from Ms Khan, 26, who is standing in Sengkang GRC.

Lawrence Wong refutes Paul Tambyah's remarks on Covid-19 task force as 'baseless and false'

Mr Wong also addressed Prof Tambyah's remarks that MOM was to blame for an advisory that asked employers not to get workers tested.

Bird's nest for Aljunied residents not from public funds, says Kaki Bukit Community Centre

A picture of two bottles of bird's nest packed as a gift - which were donated by grassroots leaders - is not related to the election campaign.

PSP's Tan Cheng Bock proposes televised Covid-19 debate with Chan Chun Sing

"Paul and I, we are prepared to go on TV and debate on this. So if he is prepared, Chan Chun Sing can bring the health minister," said Dr Tan, referring to SDP chair Paul Tambyah who is an infectious disease specialist.

Lee Bee Wah questions need for more opposition MPs, as constituents ask her to stay on

"The last 14 years have been very memorable," said Ms Lee, known affectionately as "Hua Jie" or "flower sister".

NCMPs can be easily ignored, but not fully elected MPs, says WP's Leon Perera

NCMPs do not run town councils and thus cannot engage the people in the same way as fully elected MPs, said Mr Perera.

