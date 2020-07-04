Singapore GE updates, July 4: Where are the parties' big guns | 101 overseas S'poreans won't get to vote due to system glitch

Dear ST reader,

It's the last weekend before Polling Day, and the parties are all out campaigning.

All eyes are on where the parties' top leaders choose to walk the ground. ST executive editor Sumiko Tan explains why it matters.

The parties are also hoping to shift voters’ attention to what they feel should be the core issues in this election. For the PAP, it is steering Singapore through the Covid-19 crisis. For the opposition, it is the need for a constructive opposition in Parliament.

"Our goal is not to go there and needle the PAP. We want good outcomes for Singapore," says the WP chief.

This point was glaringly missing from the opposition parties' manifestos and discussions, said Mr Chan.

The applications of some overseas Singaporeans to register their local contact addresses for voting purposes were not processed.

Netizens have asked why town council workers were distributing bags bearing the PAP logo.

"Currently, at the moment, I don't accept the NCMP," says Dr Tan. "How can you go to Parliament and just talk? Who are you talking for?"

"The reality is no NCMP scheme would prevent an incompetent, unpopular or corrupt ruling party from being swept out of power - and deservedly so," says Mr Goh.

