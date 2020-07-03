Singapore GE updates, July 3: What are the key battles emerging in GE2020 | Rallies to watch tonight

Dear ST reader,

Will the PAP have a "blank cheque"? Is the WP "PAP-lite"? And why is there a debate over the 10 million population figure?

Key battles are emerging as election campaigning enters its fourth day. We sum up the key issues for you.

The new constituency political broadcasts start tonight with the candidates contesting these wards speaking: Aljunied GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Bukit Batok SMC and Bukit Panjang SMC.

Find out how to catch the broadcasts and e-rallies.

Spreading falsehoods not the right kind of politics, says DPM Heng on SDP's 10 million population claim

"Singaporeans can judge whether you are saying something serious or you are just spreading statements like this with no basis whatsoever," said Mr Heng.

There is room for fair comment on population numbers: WP chief Pritam Singh

Mr Singh questioned if SDP chief Chee Soon Juan's comment on population numbers should be labelled a falsehood.

What are the rallies and events to watch today

Parties holding e-rallies tonight include PAP, WP, PSP and SPP. The new constituency political broadcasts also start at 7pm.

Editor's Take: How the 'gloves have come off' in GE2020

After three days on the campaign trail, what are the key battles emerging? ST editor Warren Fernandez gives his take.

That 10 million figure: When facts get in the way

Falsehoods repeated often enough can be perceived as the truth, and there is a risk this is happening in the general election, says News editor Zakir Hussain.

Seven parties zoom in on bread-and-butter issues in first party political broadcast

Jobs, housing, immigration, GST and CPF were the focus.

New style of election campaign signals maturing of politics

"The TV debates were gentlemanly - leading some to consider them tame and dull. But the substance was anything but," says Opinion editor Chua Mui Hoong.

