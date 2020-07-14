Singapore GE updates, July 14: The small constituency effect and WP factor | Ng Chee Meng to stay as labour chief

Dear ST reader,

As the dust settles on GE2020, what conclusions can one draw from the election?

One point seems clear from the PAP setback, writes former PAP MP Hong Hai. "The PAP no longer decides what is right. Nowhere is this more evident than in Sengkang GRC," he says.

From a statistical point of view, an analysis of the results of the past four elections also shows three clear patterns. Read more about it.

For more post-election updates and analyses, go to our GE2020 microsite.

Stern political realities call for shift in PAP governance

"The PAP no longer decides what is right. Nowhere is this more evident than in Sengkang GRC," writes former PAP MP Hong Hai.

READ MORE

The small constituency effect and WP factor

The PAP did relatively better in SMCs than GRCs - one of the patterns that have emerged from a statistical analysis.

READ MORE

PSP's Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa to take up NCMP seats

Both were on the party's West Coast GRC slate that secured 48.31 per cent of the vote against the PAP team.

READ MORE

NTUC reaffirms support for Ng Chee Meng to stay on as labour chief

Questions have been raised about Mr Ng's position after the PAP team he led in Sengkang GRC lost to the Workers' Party.

READ MORE

ELD to thoroughly review what went wrong on Polling Day

Long queues had formed at some polling stations, and voting hours were eventually extended from 8pm to 10pm.

READ MORE

Watch: Sights and sounds of a Covid election

A look back at what has been dubbed an extraordinary election.

READ MORE

Live results for Singapore election

Get full analysis on how the various parties performed.

READ MORE