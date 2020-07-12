Singapore GE updates, July 12: A watershed election and new normal? | How WP won over Sengkang

Dear ST reader,

The PAP returned to power with 83 of 93 seats, but there was a major upset in Sengkang GRC amid a stronger showing for the opposition.

Why was there no flight to safety by voters? And how did the Workers' Party win over Sengkang? Analysts break down the hows and whys of GE2020.

Here's a recap of the full results, and a look back at what some have dubbed an extraordinary election.

Read all about it in our GE2020 round-up here.

A watershed election and new normal?

Why was there no flight to safety? Was there a shift in priorities for voters?

READ MORE

How Workers' Party won over Sengkang

"Everybody was surprised, shocked," said a PAP volunteer.

READ MORE

WP considering new town council for Sengkang instead of expanding AHTC

"We believe Sengkang has the economies of scale for it to be a standalone town council," said WP chief Pritam Singh.

READ MORE

PAP will work hard to win back Sengkang in next election, says PM Lee

PM Lee said "we will move forward and move on from here, as we did after Aljunied went to the opposition in 2011".

READ MORE

West Coast PAP team grateful for majority support: Iswaran

Asked about the 26-point drop in vote share for West Coast, Minister S. Iswaran said: "I think there are obviously multiple factors at play, and it's very hard to make specific attributions."

READ MORE

Watch: Sights and sounds of a Covid election

A look back at what has been dubbed an extraordinary election.

READ MORE

Live results for Singapore election

Get full analysis on how the various parties performed.

READ MORE

'Significant move' to make Pritam Singh the Leader of the Opposition: ESM Goh

The title is bestowed on the leader of the largest minority party which is able and prepared to assume office in the event that the Government resigns.

READ MORE

Vote signals a desire for change, but not in a hurry

The PAP needs to re-examine some previous assumptions on issues such as leadership, young voters and race, says Han Fook Kwang.

READ MORE

Polling Day pains might have compounded voter frustration

Were the long queues at some polling stations a factor?

READ MORE