Singapore GE updates, July 1: What time can you vote on July 10? | Who is standing in your constituency?

The countdown to July 10 officially began with the closing of nominations yesterday. Wondering who is standing where and what the seats to watch are? Check it here.

Follow the candidates via our Live Blog as they hit the campaign trail and address e-rallies.

Check out our special microsite for live shows and video features including GE2020: Editors’ Take on the hustings and what to look out for in the lead-up to Polling Day.

Follow our coverage to stay updated with the latest news, analyses, videos and interactives.

You can check your recommended two-hour voting time slot online.

The WP will have to decide how seriously it wants to challenge what is likely to be the ward of the sitting prime minister.

Responding to reporters after a walkabout, PAP candidate Alex Yeo said the focus remains on residents.

In the first episode, ST editor Warren Fernandez talks about the big battles that have emerged from Nomination Day.

He was speaking in a virtual press conference streamed from the People's Action Party's Nee Soon East branch.

Who are the new faces? Get to know your candidates.

Those on SHN can leave their homes to vote, but can do so only during a one-hour slot.

Missed the drama and surprises of Nomination Day? Recap some scenes.

