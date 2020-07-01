Newsletter

Singapore GE updates, July 1: What time can you vote on July 10? | Who is standing in your constituency?

Published
36 min ago

The countdown to July 10 officially began with the closing of nominations yesterday. Wondering who is standing where and what the seats to watch are? Check it here.

Follow the candidates via our Live Blog as they hit the campaign trail and address e-rallies.

Check out our special microsite for live shows and video features including GE2020: Editors’ Take on the hustings and what to look out for in the lead-up to Polling Day.

Follow our coverage to stay updated with the latest news, analyses, videos and interactives.

Find out your polling station and when you should vote

You can check your recommended two-hour voting time slot online.

READ MORE HERE

Analysis: Could DPM Heng's move to East Coast change WP's long-term strategy?

The WP will have to decide how seriously it wants to challenge what is likely to be the ward of the sitting prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

Aljunied not owned by one party, issues bigger than fight between PAP and WP: PAP team in Aljunied GRC

Responding to reporters after a walkabout, PAP candidate Alex Yeo said the focus remains on residents.

READ MORE HERE

Editor's Take: The day's top GE2020 news

In the first episode, ST editor Warren Fernandez talks about the big battles that have emerged from Nomination Day.

READ MORE HERE

PSP 'half-hearted' about contesting Nee Soon GRC, says Shanmugam

He was speaking in a virtual press conference streamed from the People's Action Party's Nee Soon East branch.

READ MORE HERE

Who is standing in your constituency?

Who are the new faces? Get to know your candidates.

READ MORE HERE

Special voting hour for Singaporeans on SHN at home and unwell voters

Those on SHN can leave their homes to vote, but can do so only during a one-hour slot.

READ MORE HERE

In Pictures: GE2020 Nomination Day

Missed the drama and surprises of Nomination Day? Recap some scenes.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE2020: Get full election coverage on our dedicated site here.

Topics: 

