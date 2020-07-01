Singapore GE updates, July 1: What time can you vote on July 10? | Who is standing in your constituency?

Dear ST reader,
The countdown to July 10 officially began with the closing of nominations yesterday. Wondering who is standing where and what the seats to watch are? Check it here.
Find out your polling station and when you should vote
You can check your recommended two-hour voting time slot online.
Analysis: Could DPM Heng's move to East Coast change WP's long-term strategy?
The WP will have to decide how seriously it wants to challenge what is likely to be the ward of the sitting prime minister.
Aljunied not owned by one party, issues bigger than fight between PAP and WP: PAP team in Aljunied GRC
Responding to reporters after a walkabout, PAP candidate Alex Yeo said the focus remains on residents.
Editor's Take: The day's top GE2020 news
In the first episode, ST editor Warren Fernandez talks about the big battles that have emerged from Nomination Day.
PSP 'half-hearted' about contesting Nee Soon GRC, says Shanmugam
He was speaking in a virtual press conference streamed from the People's Action Party's Nee Soon East branch.
Who is standing in your constituency?
Who are the new faces? Get to know your candidates.
Special voting hour for Singaporeans on SHN at home and unwell voters
Those on SHN can leave their homes to vote, but can do so only during a one-hour slot.
In Pictures: GE2020 Nomination Day
Missed the drama and surprises of Nomination Day? Recap some scenes.