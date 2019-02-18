Singapore Budget 2019: Overall budget surplus of $2.1 billion for Financial Year 2018

SINGAPORE - An overall budget surplus of $2.1 billion is expected for the 2018 financial year, a $2.7 billion increase from the $0.6 billion deficit forecast a year ago.

The fiscal boost was due to the unexpected two-year suspension of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project and higher-than-expected stamp duty collections.

A $2.1 billion surplus is equivalent to about 0.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The surplus was $10.86 billion in the 2017 financial year.

If the Government's top-ups to endowment and trust funds and the Net Investment Returns Contribution are excluded, a basic deficit of $7 billion is expected for 2018.

The 2018 Budget was expansionary, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as is the 2019 one with a basic deficit of $7.1 billion.

Total ministerial expenditures are expected to be $80.3 billion, 1.6 per cent up on 2018.

The Government is also setting aside funds to meet long-term needs, including $6.1 billion for the Merdeka Generation Package and $5.1 billion for care support.

On the whole, an overall deficit of $3.5 billion is projected for the 2019 financial year.

"We have sufficient fiscal surplus accumulated over this term of government to fund the overall deficit in 2019. There is no draw on past reserves," Mr Heng noted.