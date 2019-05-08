One comment taken out of context and NMP was 'most hated man' for a day or two

Nominated MP Walter Theseira was "the most hated man in Singapore" for a day or two last year because a comment he made was taken out of context online.

In an interview with a Straits Times reporter, he had suggested ending the use of CPF savings for housing, by focusing CPF purely on retirement and medical security, as he was concerned some Singaporeans were over-investing in housing. This would have meant significantly cutting CPF contribution rates.

His comment on ending the use of CPF for housing made it to print, the economist said yesterday during a debate on the Protection from Harassment Bill.

It, however, was over-summarised.

Another site reproduced the comment and asked in jest if Singaporeans made homeless by his suggestion should "sleep in his house", recounted Dr Theseira.

He received a flood of criticism online, with people insulting his appearance and qualifications. There were even a few threats of violence. Yet resorting to the law would not help anyone, least of all himself. Instead he contacted the various parties to set the story straight.

ON SETTING THE STORY STRAIGHT I received some unreasonable insults and jokes. But I also had a large number of people willing to engage with me. I will not say I convinced all of them. What's more important is that we had an honest dialogue. NOMINATED MP WALTER THESEIRA, on what happened when he explained his thinking on CPF on Facebook and invited people to have a dialogue, after a comment he made earlier was taken out of context online.

The site corrected its story and publicised the correction, while ST stood by its report but accepted that his comments could be taken out of context. ST adjusted the story. He also explained his thinking on CPF on Facebook and invited people to have a dialogue.

"I received some unreasonable insults and jokes. But I also had a large number of people willing to engage with me. I will not say I convinced all of them. What's more important is that we had an honest dialogue."

The experience was a priceless education in not taking himself too seriously, he added.

"We must treat each other with dignity online and offline, no matter our political disagreements. And if we fall short, I hope we will be treated with grace by the parties we offend. The law gives us rights, but justice is not always served by insisting on these rights."

Cara Wong