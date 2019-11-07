MPs must have integrity: DPM Heng Swee Keat

Almost four weeks have passed since the court judgment. The Workers' Party has been totally silent on this matter. So has AHTC.

This is why I have to ask in Parliament, what does the current chairman of AHTC, Mr Faisal Manap, intend to do?

At the minimum, will he apologise to the residents of Aljunied and Hougang for letting them down? An apology would be the first step, a belated recognition that they had let residents down, and an intention to put things right.

Is he going to require the MPs, so severely judged and found wanting by the court, to recuse themselves from the town council's affairs, pending the disposal of any appeal they may file? Very serious adverse findings were made against them - findings that go to the heart of the integrity of these MPs, and the deceptive manner in which they conducted the town council's affairs. How can they remain in charge of the town council's affairs, as if it is business as usual? At the very least, should not the chairman and other town councillors require them to recuse themselves from handling the town council's financial matters, as called for in this motion?

Until the appeal, if any, is over, will Mr Faisal remove Ms Sylvia Lim as a vice-chairman? Or will he allow her to continue to be in a position where she can co-sign cheques on behalf of AHTC?

If AHTC were a company, Ms Lim and Mr Low Thia Khiang would, at the very least, have been interdicted - prohibited or restrained from acting - pending their appeal. Most likely, they would have been forced to leave the company a long time ago - when AGO (Auditor-General's Office), and then KPMG, made their findings - instead of being allowed to carry on, in the same roles and enjoying the same degree of financial oversight over public funds.

If they were members of a professional body, their acts of dishonesty would have brought them before a disciplinary tribunal.

As the earlier judgment of the High Court noted, they might have been exposed to civil liability or, in an extreme scenario, to criminal liability.

And in the light of how they have misled this House, and the absence of a response by the town council, I'd like to know what, if anything, the Workers' Party's remaining MPs and Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs) propose to do about these findings pending any appeal? Will they at long last be conducting their own investigations? Or will they continue to duck, dodge and deny?

As secretary-general and chairman, respectively, of the Workers' Party, Mr Pritam Singh and Ms Lim are responsible for party standards and discipline. Both are themselves involved in the AHTC problem. But it is still their duty to act for the Workers' Party.

Will they apologise on behalf of the Workers' Party? Will they direct Mr Faisal to do the right thing to protect AHTC's governance? Will they temporarily stand aside themselves and allow some other Workers' Party's CEC (central executive committee) member to take charge of this matter, again a standard practice in the corporate world?

If nothing is done from now till the appeal is concluded, we will be forced to conclude that the Workers' Party, by its inaction, in fact endorses the dishonest conduct and breach of the fiduciary duties that have already occurred, and is complicit in the wrongdoing.

I hope that the Workers' Party will take action. There were other financial and governance lapses which occurred in AHTC. The Workers' Party has put them right, albeit after a very long delay and after denying and resisting for many years. In doing so, the Workers' Party has shown that they are in fact capable of taking steps to put their house in order, when further obfuscation and delay at last become untenable. Last year, KPMG found that AHTC had finally resolved all the lapses flagged in past audits since 2013.

The Workers' Party initially resisted the appointment of any independent auditor, then resisted the appointment of a Big Four accounting firm. Finally, with the court intervening, and with the Government's offer to pay for the accountant, KPMG was appointed. Almost two years after KPMG was appointed, AHTC finally cleared the audit.

I am sure that the town councillors will agree that they are the better for the audit, and that their controls and processes are now much safer. Sometimes, a bitter pill has to be taken so a sick system can be returned to health.

Similarly, now that the honesty, integrity, candour and transparency of some of the most senior Workers' Party members have been called into serious question - by the High Court no less - will the Workers' Party be willing to swallow another bitter pill and take action? If the Workers' Party wants the privilege of representing Singaporeans in Parliament, they cannot be silent on this.

Beyond the specific facts of this case, this episode reminds us of the need for integrity and probity. We hope that the Workers' Party MPs - and all NCMPs and Nominated MPs (NMPs) - will agree that MPs should be held to the following standards in Singapore:

• MPs should not mislead their fellow town councillors, or hide things from them;

• MPs should not mislead the public;

• MPs should not mislead Parliament;

• MPs should not mislead the court;

• MPs should not let their friends make money at the public's expense; and

• MPs should always act with integrity, candour and transparency.

I am moving this motion because integrity is of the utmost importance in elected officials.

Singapore has succeeded only because we have maintained a culture of honesty and integrity in the public service. Those who participate in politics must be honest, upright people who can be trusted to uphold the public interest, speak the truth even at a cost to themselves, and admit their mistakes when they have done wrong. They have to uphold these principles even when it is politically inconvenient to do so.

And we need to do this, whether you are a government or opposition MP, whether you represent a constituency in Parliament, or are an NCMP or NMP. Because if we cannot trust a politician to tell the truth, we cannot trust him to safeguard public funds, to put the public interest ahead of personal gain, or to make decisions in the best interests of Singapore and Singaporeans.

For this reason, we have always taken any accusations of dishonesty against political leaders very seriously.

Certainly, the 4G PAP (People's Action Party) leaders intend to continue maintaining the high standards which we have achieved and upheld for so many years, since the PAP first formed the Government in 1959.

For we must ensure that MPs, both the Government and opposition, are men and women of integrity. It is in the vital interest of Singapore and Singaporeans for members of the opposition also to be persons of integrity, and not persons who cannot be trusted with public funds, much less national responsibilities. I might add, Mr Speaker, that we have had such upright, honourable men among the opposition. I might mention Mr David Marshall, Mr A.P. Rajah and Mr Chiam See Tong.

If I might be permitted another personal note, Mr Low ran his town council well when he was MP for Hougang.

Each of our prime ministers - Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Mr Goh Chok Tong, and our current Prime Minister - has espoused and upheld the values of honesty, transparency and integrity. Each made integrity, honesty and incorruptibility fundamental values in Government. And they walked the talk.

If any PAP minister or MP is accused of lying, the prime minister would do a thorough investigation. And if they were found dishonest, serious consequences would inevitably follow.

The court has made very serious and severe statements about Mr Low and Ms Lim. It concluded that their conduct of town council matters lacked candour and transparency, and that they had not acted honestly and with integrity.

Imagine if a court had made such findings against PAP town councillors. Is it even conceivable that a PAP MP whom the court has described in these terms can remain in the town council, and continue handling public funds, as if nothing has happened? At the very least, he would have been asked to go on leave pending any effort to clear his name through an appeal.

What sort of questions would the Workers' Party be asking the PAP? What sort of demands would they be making of the Government?

The opposition must hold themselves to the same standards that they rightly apply to the Government.

This is in fact precisely why we have our system of town councils.

It is an important way Singaporeans can judge for themselves who deserves to be given the responsibility to run the country, whether it is a government MP or an opposition MP. It allows them to identify which MPs, and which political parties, can walk the talk, manage public monies and show that they can actually get things done.

Town councils allow political parties to prove their mettle even if they are not the Government. If a party can manage a town council well, it proves its competence to conduct good, clean administration. And their leaders can show that they are credible, and deserve to be entrusted with broader responsibilities. If not, then it is just as well that everybody finds out early, before too much damage is done.

Indeed, Mr Low himself won his spurs when he was MP for Hougang and ran its town council. So when the Workers' Party argues against the town council system instead of putting right their lapses, what does it mean? Do they think the opposition exists only to poke holes in government policy, bandy around the slogan of "First World Parliament" but shoulder no other responsibility for residents?

Do they think opposition MPs should not be held to the same standard as government MPs, even though at each election, we are asking the same thing of voters - their trust? Surely this is not the sort of opposition that Singaporeans need.

The Workers' Party cannot stay silent on this. Almost four weeks have passed since the judgment was published. In all that time, the Workers' Party has said nothing.

They have not apologised for the shortcomings that the courts - and before the courts, AGO and KPMG - have established. They have not accounted for their dishonesty and untruths. Nor have they said whether they intend to put right the many wrongs that the court has uncovered, and if so, how.

This is not the way to conduct yourself in politics. Trust between the electorate and elected officials is vital in democratic societies.

When trust breaks down, the people will feel that their leaders are disconnected and seem only to be looking after themselves and their friends. We see this happening in many countries. We must never let this happen in Singapore.

In politics, we must uphold the fundamental values of integrity, honesty and incorruptibility. Not by words, but by deeds.

We know the words of the Workers' Party - they claim to stand for transparency and accountability. But now, after eight long years, we know that their deeds show the contrary. They appointed their friends to manage the town council, at a higher cost than the previous managing agent. They concealed the real facts and manipulated the circumstances of this appointment, even to the extent of misleading their fellow town councillors. They then told the public, their auditors and Parliament untruths about these circumstances. They refused to give auditors documents - documents that might have shed light on their wrongdoing.

Even after these facts were uncovered by independent auditors, they took no action. It took the independent panel that they appointed to finally bring them to court to set things straight. And even before the court, they continued to perpetuate untruths.

The consequences of what the Workers' Party councillors have done have fallen on the residents. Under the management of FM Solutions & Services (FMSS), the town council ran up deficits of up to $2 million by the third year. Meanwhile, their friends, FMSS, made a profit of $3.2 million in their second year.

Even after all this has been made public, the Workers' Party has stayed silent. Maybe they hope that Singaporeans will forget, or forgive them. Playing the victim or underdog may be par for the course in politics, but there are important matters at stake - public funds, residents' monies, the estates that Singaporeans come home to. We cannot sweep things under the carpet.

All that this House is asking for, is for Ms Lim and Mr Low to recuse themselves from dealing with or having oversight over financial matters, until the court case is concluded. Given the court's findings, this is the least that they can do.