4G leaders' roadmap for Singapore Together

SINGAPORE - In June 2019, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that he and other ministers would work with Singaporeans to design and implement solutions across a range of issues and policy areas. These include environmental sustainability, housing, youth and social mobility.

Since then, various fourth-generation leaders have also shared their visions for Singapore Together. Here is what they have mapped out so far.

DPM Heng Swee Keat: In June, Mr Heng spoke of the need to shift from a government that works for the people, to one that works with them. In September, he added that the movement emphasises a governance model that brings people of different backgrounds, concerns and perspectives together, in order to guard against societal divides.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli: His ministry needs to partner businesses, individuals and organisations to overcome the existential challenge that climate change poses, he said in July.

Second Minister for Education and Finance Indranee Rajah: Besides collaborations within government, partnerships with private organisations, social service agencies, individuals and the community at large are crucial to help improve access to opportunities among the less advantaged, she said in July.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo: To help Singaporeans gain career mobility by transforming jobs and equipping them with new skills, there needs to be coordination among government agencies, firms and unions, she said in July.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee: The next frontier for the early childhood sector requires the Government to forge strong partnerships, in the intersection of government, civil society and enterprise, he said in September.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong: His ministry wants to strengthen its partnership with citizens in areas such as future master plans, rejuvenating housing estates, and having a greener Singapore, he said in October.

Labour chief and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng: He called on leaders of the labour movement in October to have the strength of character to stand up on their own to partner the Government and employers, so as to achieve strong tripartism.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran: To harness the opportunities of the digital economy and ensure that it remains inclusive, governments need to take a detailed and comprehensive approach and collaborate with unions and industry to build workers' skills and enterprises' capabilities, he said in November.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung: The algorithms of social media today create echo chambers. For a more consultative model like Singapore Together to work, Singaporeans need to make a conscious effort to connect and work with people in the real world, he said last month. Society can then become better at managing and accepting differences in opinion.