HOME IN FOCUS

Sights from polling day weekend

Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
A long queue at the polling station at Blangah Rise Primary School on Polling Day. Despite assigned time slots for voters to cast their ballots, crowds bunched up at some polling stations, especially in the morning. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (in white) visited the polling stations at blocks 38 and 41 in Bedok South Road in the morning on Polling Day. His PAP team retained East Coast GRC with 53.41 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
The People's Action Party's winning team for West Coast GRC led by Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran on a walkabout to thank supporters yesterday. The team members are (from right) Mr Ang Wei Neng, Ms Rachel Ong, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee and Ms Foo Mee Har (not in picture).ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
The Workers' Party team that clinched Sengkang GRC on a walkabout at Rivervale Plaza yesterday. The team comprises (from left) Ms Raeesah Khan, Dr Jamus Lim, Mr Louis Chua and Ms He Ting Ru. The new group representation constituency emerged as the biggest upset of the 2020 General Election. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his PAP team for Ang Mo Kio GRC leaving the polling station at Teck Ghee Community Club on Polling Day. The team members are Mr Gan Thiam Poh, Mr Darryl David, as well as newcomers Ng Ling Ling and Nadia Samdin. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
Officials in personal protective equipment arriving with sealed ballot boxes at the counting centre at Poi Ching School in Tampines on Polling Day. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
Dr Tan Cheng Bock, chief of the Progress Singapore Party, bumping fists with a party member after a press conference at the party's headquarters in Upper Bukit Timah in the early hours of Saturday morning. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
Dr Chee Soon Juan (in red), chief of the Singapore Democratic Party, queueing at the void deck of Block 35 Toa Payoh Lorong 5 to cast his vote on Polling Day. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Far left: Workers' Party supporters celebrating in Hougang in the early hours of Saturday morning. The opposition party retained the single-member constituency with 61.19 per cent of the votes. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG Left: Deputy Prime Minister He
Residents at the foodcourt of Rivervale Plaza applauding as the Workers' Party team that clinched Sengkang GRC appeared during a walkabout to thank voters yesterday. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Mr Desmond Lee, member of the winning PAP slate in West Coast GRC, interacting with residents at the coffee shop at Block 964 Jurong West Street 91 on July 12, 2020.
Mr Desmond Lee, member of the winning PAP slate in West Coast GRC, interacting with residents at the coffee shop at Block 964 Jurong West Street 91 on July 12, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A family standing amongst a row of national flags near the Boon Lay Market and Food Village two days after polling day on July 13, 2020.
A family standing amongst a row of national flags near the Boon Lay Market and Food Village two days after polling day on July 13, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
PSP Candidate for Yio Chu Kang SMC Kayla Low is moved to tears after meeting supporters who presented her with gifts at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market on July 12, 2020.
PSP Candidate for Yio Chu Kang SMC Kayla Low is moved to tears after meeting supporters who presented her with gifts at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market on July 12, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
PAP candidates in Nee Soon GRC K. Shanmugam (centre), together with his team mates (from left) Carrie Tan, Derrick Goh, Faishal Ibrahim and Louis Ng, interact with their supporters at Chong Pang City Wet Market & Food Centre on July 11, 2020.
PAP candidates in Nee Soon GRC K. Shanmugam (centre), together with his team mates (from left) Carrie Tan, Derrick Goh, Faishal Ibrahim and Louis Ng, interact with their supporters at Chong Pang City Wet Market & Food Centre on July 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Progress Singapore Party holds a press conference on July 11, 2020.
Progress Singapore Party holds a press conference on July 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
An emotional Mr John V Sundaraju (left), 56, an Aljunied GRC resident, hugs a Workers' Party flag and reacts to the news from the sample count that the party has won Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC.
An emotional Mr John V Sundaraju (left), 56, an Aljunied GRC resident, hugs a Workers' Party flag and reacts to the news from the sample count that the party has won Hougang SMC, Aljunied GRC and Sengkang GRC.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Workers' Party's Png Eng Huat (left) and newly elected MP Dennis Tan thank voters at Hougang Ave 5 on July 11, 2020.
Workers' Party's Png Eng Huat (left) and newly elected MP Dennis Tan thank voters at Hougang Ave 5 on July 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
(From left) PAP candidates for Sengkang GRC Amrin Amin, Lam Pin Min, Ng Chee Meng and Raymond Lye gather for the doorstop interview at Block 303A Anchorvale Link on July 11, 2020.
(From left) PAP candidates for Sengkang GRC Amrin Amin, Lam Pin Min, Ng Chee Meng and Raymond Lye gather for the doorstop interview at Block 303A Anchorvale Link on July 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Workers' Party supporters at the coffee shop at Block 322 Hougang Avenue 5 on July 11, 2020.
Workers' Party supporters at the coffee shop at Block 322 Hougang Avenue 5 on July 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Election officials moving boxes containing ballot papers from chartered buses into the Supreme Court on July 11, 2020.
Election officials moving boxes containing ballot papers from chartered buses into the Supreme Court on July 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Members of the PAP Bukit Panjang Branch watch the television set in their branch office at Gangsa Road and observe as election results emerge on July 11, 2020.
Members of the PAP Bukit Panjang Branch watch the television set in their branch office at Gangsa Road and observe as election results emerge on July 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
A black cat stretches in front of the polling station at Block 706 Clementi West Street 2 on July 10, 2020.
A black cat stretches in front of the polling station at Block 706 Clementi West Street 2 on July 10, 2020.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Residents queueing to vote at the polling station at Block 305 Serangoon Ave 2 on July 10, 2020.
Residents queueing to vote at the polling station at Block 305 Serangoon Ave 2 on July 10, 2020.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A resident waves to Reform Party candidate Soh Guan Soon at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on July 10, 2020.
A resident waves to Reform Party candidate Soh Guan Soon at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on July 10, 2020.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
A queue of about 100 mostly elderly voters at the polling station at Block 105A Jalan Bukit Merah on July 10, 2020.
A queue of about 100 mostly elderly voters at the polling station at Block 105A Jalan Bukit Merah on July 10, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published: 
Jul 13, 2020, 5:00 am SGT

Some 2.54 million Singaporeans went to the polls to vote in the country's 13th General Election last Friday. Dubbed a 'Covid-19 election', the event saw the People's Action Party retain 83 of the 93 seats it contested and obtain a national vote share of 61.2 per cent. The opposition Workers' Party, besides holding on to Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, also won Sengkang GRC. It now has 10 seats, the most for the opposition. The Straits Times Picture Desk presents some out-takes from the past few days.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2020, with the headline 'Sights from polling day weekend'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 