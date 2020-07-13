HOME IN FOCUS
Sights from polling day weekend
Some 2.54 million Singaporeans went to the polls to vote in the country's 13th General Election last Friday. Dubbed a 'Covid-19 election', the event saw the People's Action Party retain 83 of the 93 seats it contested and obtain a national vote share of 61.2 per cent. The opposition Workers' Party, besides holding on to Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, also won Sengkang GRC. It now has 10 seats, the most for the opposition. The Straits Times Picture Desk presents some out-takes from the past few days.