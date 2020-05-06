Show understanding to special needs people when they're outdoors: Indranee

Children with special needs, accompanied by their parents, also need to get outdoors for some fresh air during this circuit breaker period, said Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah.

Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in particular need this for self-regulation, she said. "I call on everyone to be more understanding when they see a parent with a child with special educational needs in a park or public space getting a bit of fresh air.

"Sometimes, the children - and they could be adult children - will not be wearing a mask. The Government understands and has stated that enforcement will be flexible for such persons," Ms Indranee said in Parliament yesterday.

"Give them a smile and a friendly wave to show you understand."

Special needs children needing some time outdoors was one of the findings from a survey of more than 200 parents of such children, led by Ms Sun Mei Lan from Friends of ASD Families, a Facebook group.

The Ministry of Education, the Health Ministry (MOH) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development will reflect on the group's findings, said Ms Indranee.

In response to Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC) who had asked how the special needs community was supported with home-based learning, Ms Indranee acknowledged the challenges that parents and caregivers of special needs children faced, especially if they have to work from home or have multiple children.

"I would like to assure them that they do not journey alone. They should feel free to reach out to their child's school for guidance, help and support," she said.

She noted that therapy services can continue as the MOH re-categorised allied health services out of the public healthcare institutions as essential services on April 29.

Safe distancing precautions will still have to be taken, she said, such as keeping therapy one-to-one and prioritising face-to-face consultations for patients whose condition may significantly or rapidly deteriorate otherwise.

In all other cases, providers are encouraged to deliver outpatient services by tele-consultation.

During the full home-based learning period, a small group of students with "very high support needs" who needed school-based intervention have been invited to go back to school for limited services, said Ms Indranee.

For the rest, a range of learning approaches were adopted, like providing customised materials and delivering lesson packages to families.

Allied professionals from special education schools, such as psychologists and occupational therapists, also work with teachers or share intervention strategies with parents through video or via teleconferencing, she said.

Amelia Teng