Sengkang Town Council appoints panel

Sengkang Town Council has appointed an independent panel to handle all matters related to the pending appeals against a High Court judgment involving Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC).

The panel, formally appointed last Saturday, consists of Senior Counsels Kenneth Tan and Lok Vi Ming, as well as Adjunct Professor Kevin Tan of the National University of Singapore's law faculty.

The move comes before the impending transfer of all assets and liabilities relating to the area of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC that now forms part of Sengkang GRC to the new Workers' Party-run Sengkang Town Council (SKTC).

"The appointment of the independent panel is in furtherance of the SKTC's previous public statement that it is fully committed to ensuring that all decisions taken in relation to the management of the appeals are fair, transparent and in accordance with the law," said SKTC in a statement yesterday.

PRPTC had earlier filed the civil suit to recover losses allegedly incurred by the former Punggol East SMC under the Workers' Party from 2013 to 2015.

The former single-member constituency is now part of Sengkang GRC, and returned to the Workers' Party at the recent general election. This means SKTC has taken over the management of the lawsuit to be heard by the Court of Appeal later this month.

The independent panel, which has agreed not to charge a fee, will "at all times act independently and impartially in the best interests of SKTC", said the town council in its statement.

The panel's terms of reference state that all three are appointed in their personal capacities.

"The fact that other persons in their organisations have been or may be engaged by or have any dealing with SKTC, including on matters potentially relevant to the work of the independent panel, would not of itself give rise to a justifiable doubt as to the independence of the members," the terms of reference add.

The panel will review previous instructions and advice to PRPTC's lawyers and decide what position to take in relation to the appeals.

Although they will not be paid a salary, the panel members will be reimbursed by SKTC for expenses they may incur in the course of their work, including, for instance, engaging legal advisers or a secretary.

The panel will provide updates to SKTC on the progress of its work and the exercise of its powers, and make decisions by a majority vote of its members.