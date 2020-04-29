SDP launches election campaign in response to pandemic

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) launched a new election campaign yesterday - outlining the issues and proposals it intends to raise at the next general election.

The party said its new platform, called Four Yes, One No, or 4Y1N, is in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last September, it launched a manifesto titled The Way Forward.

The first "yes" is a call for the goods and services tax (GST) to be suspended, given the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Its other proposals include retrenchment benefits to be paid to workers laid off as a result of the Covid-19 situation and a $500 monthly payment for some retirees.

The SDP said that under what it calls the SDP Restart (Re-Employment Scheme and Temporary Assistance for the ReTrenched) programme, if a worker is retrenched, the Government would pay 75 per cent of his last drawn salary for the first six months, 50 per cent for the subsequent six months, and 25 per cent for the final six months, capped at the median wage.

The SDP first proposed this programme in 2015.

The third "yes" in the SDP's campaign is for the bottom 80 per cent of retirees over 65 to be provided with a monthly income of $500.

It added that by providing $500 for the average retiree, the financial pressure on younger working generations can also be lessened.

The campaign's fourth "yes" is for the SDP to ensure the People's Action Party (PAP) puts the people's interest as a top priority. The SDP accused the Government of mishandling the outbreak, citing advice for Singaporeans not to wear masks if they are well and foreign workers' poor living conditions as examples.

The campaign's one "no" is to an increase in Singapore's population fuelled by immigration. The SDP said the economy has become overly dependent on foreign workers. Citing a 10 million figure raised by former chief planner Liu Thai Ker in 2014, the SDP said it will "stop the PAP from raising our population to 10 million and displacing our PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) with foreign ones".

