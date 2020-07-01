Singapore GE2020: SDP chief Chee Soon Juan speaks to voters in first e-rally

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) held its first e-rally yesterday evening, hours after nominations closed.

Party chief Chee Soon Juan did a broadcast of the SDP's GE2020 campaign "4 Yeses and 1 No" on its Facebook page, complete with a slide deck and audio effects.

The live stream, which started at 8.45pm, lasted about 20 minutes, and by midnight, it had gathered about 40,000 views on the SDP's Facebook page.

Dr Chee said that despite the various challenges the party is facing because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of technology and live-streaming services have allowed for virtual rallies to be held.

While large outdoor mass rallies are more exciting, there are perks to hosting rallies online, he added.

In his speech, titled "PAP bankrupt of ideas", Dr Chee said that by having an online campaign, "I get to have this genuine intimate conversation with you in your living room, or at a hawker centre if you are out having dinner".

He spoke in English and Mandarin, with a smattering of dialect throughout his speech, as he elaborated on the SDP's main messages for the election.

These include suspending the goods and services tax until the end of next year, paying retrenched workers 50 per cent of their last drawn salary for 18 months, and giving a $500 monthly retirement income to lower-income seniors older than 65.

The party is against growing Singapore's population to 10 million.

Dr Chee, who is contesting single-seat Bukit Batok, also suggested some possible ways to fund its policies, for instance, by having a luxury goods tax.

He was especially critical of the ruling People's Action Party's economic policies, saying they are "bankrupt of ideas on how to take Singapore into the future".

Along with his "live" rally speech, the SDP also uploaded three additional pre-recorded videos on the party's Facebook page, featuring most of the candidates it is fielding, including party chairman Paul Tambyah, who is contesting single-seat Bukit Panjang.

Each candidate speaks for about five minutes, elaborating on the party's message and their vision of Singapore's future.

The videos also feature the SDP's volunteers in short skits, campaigning for donations and support.

In total, the four videos that were uploaded on its Facebook page yesterday feature 10 of the 11 candidates the SDP is fielding for the general election.

The one candidate who has yet to be featured is Mr Tan Jee Say, who was the chief of the Singaporeans First party that has been dissolved. He was the SDP's surprise candidate announced yesterday.

Mr Tan is contesting the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

In wrapping up his speech, Dr Chee said that while the campaigning process may be physically exhausting, he is committed to the party's cause.

"I have walked for 30 years. And if I have to walk another 30 years to stand up for what is right, then consider it done," he said.

"I have but one life to give, and I gladly give it up for justice, for righteousness, for freedom."