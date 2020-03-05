Schools to place greater emphasis on cyber wellness

The teaching of values will be revamped from next year to help students better handle new pressures stemming from the popularity of social media and smart devices.

A new Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) curriculum will place greater emphasis on cyber wellness and mental health education, giving students more space to discuss these topics.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, in his reply to several MPs, including Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC), said yesterday that more attention on cyber wellness is needed.

"The young of today are different from previous generations in one major aspect, which is their exposure to technology," he said. "Technology presents children with the influences, choices and decisions previous generations never had to contend with."

The changes in the CCE curriculum are a result of a review that started in 2016, said Mr Ong during the parliamentary debate on his ministry's budget.

The new curriculum will be progressively implemented in all primary and secondary schools from next year. Schools will spend about 50 per cent more time discussing cyber wellness issues with students.

In secondary schools, mental wellness will be part of the refreshed CCE syllabus. The mental well-being of youth in Singapore has emerged as a key concern in the past few years, with more seeking help for mental health challenges.

Later in the debate, Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah said schools will help students develop resilience, as they learn to manage their relationships, emotions and conflicts.

Schools will also select peer support leaders to take on a more active role in looking out for their peers. By 2022, all schools will have these peer support structures, Ms Indranee added.

Similarly, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education have worked with the Health Promotion Board to develop mental health resources for their students.

Said Ms Indranee: "The smallest, simplest gestures can make a difference. Anyone can do it. That's what makes peer support so powerful."

In secondary schools, mental wellness will be part of the refreshed Character and Citizenship Education syllabus. The mental well-being of youth in Singapore has emerged as a key concern in the past few years, with more seeking help for mental health challenges.

By 2022, every secondary school will also have specialised CCE teachers, to meet the more complex needs in values education.

Mr Ong said CCE will be further weaved into lessons and activities, such as co-curricular activities and cohort camps.

For lower primary pupils, primary schools will focus more on imparting moral values in mother tongue languages. For upper primary pupils, the weekly form teacher guidance period will be broadened to cover topics in national education and citizenship.

In secondary schools, contemporary issues such as bullying, online media, and race and religion will be discussed in CCE lessons at least once a fortnight.

"(Some of these topics) are sensitive to discuss but they are important to help students better understand the complexities of our country and of life," said Mr Ong.

"Teachers will guide students to listen attentively, converse respectfully and be open to differing perspectives."

Digital literacy will be one main focus of schools going forward, he said. "Students will learn to critically evaluate what they read online, be able to tell genuine news from falsehoods, and not rely on social media 'likes' for validation.

"They need to be able to say 'no' to bad influences, protect themselves from cyber bullies and predators."

Mr Ong added: "Values are what distinguish us from computers and machines, (are) what we cannot abdicate to technology. We apply our moral and values system whether we are offline or online."