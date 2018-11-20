SAF compensation amounts are higher

Compensation amounts for injuries or deaths arising from Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training or operations are generally two to four times that provided for under the national framework, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday.

He said the Ministry of Defence's compensation framework tracks the Work Injury Compensation Act (Wica) for workplace incidents but would generally offer higher amounts to recognise the risks borne by servicemen during military training and operations.

Dr Ng said this in a written reply to a question by Nominated MP Ho Wee San, who asked whether the SAF deems current assistance and compensation for affected families to be sufficient following recent training incidents.

Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu Kai, 22, died on Nov 3 after a Bionix armoured vehicle reversed into a Land Rover he was driving during training. CFC Dave Lee, 19, died of heat injuries following an 8km fast march in April.

For deaths resulting from military training or operations, the compensation amount is double that under Wica, said Dr Ng, adding that additional compensation may be granted if there are exceptional circumstances or when the serviceman had rendered service beyond the call of duty. Mindef also provides servicemen with $150,000 of Group Term Life and $150,000 of Group Personal Accident insurance under the Mindef/SAF Group Insurance Core Scheme.

Lim Min Zhang