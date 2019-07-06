Questions on drones, trade war at Monday's Parliament sitting

Unauthorised drone incursions have been thrust into the spotlight here after two incidents of air traffic being disrupted at Changi Airport in less than a week. No culprit has been caught yet for either incident.
The intrusion of drones last month into protected airspace around Changi Airport has caused concern among MPs, who have filed seven questions on the topic for the upcoming Parliament sitting on Monday .

At least seven flights were diverted and more than 50 delayed on June 18 and 24, after unauthorised drones flew into the no-fly zone within 5km of the airport.

The Government has not announced the outcome of its investigations into the incidents, and some MPs want to know if the culprits have been identified and found. Others want to know what measures can be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The House, which sits after a break of over a month, will also discuss the US-China trade war during question time, with seven questions filed on the topic.

Top on the MPs' minds is the impact of the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China on Singapore's economy and whether it could lead to the loss of jobs.

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, who is an MP for Aljunied GRC, has also asked for a written answer on whether the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee has been formed. The committee's formation is an indication that a general election is likely to be called within months.

