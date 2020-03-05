Push for more green buildings

Given that buildings account for more than 20 per cent of Singapore's carbon emissions, having more "green buildings" is an important part of the country's climate change mitigation strategy.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) will be making this push by creating a masterplan for green buildings, among other initiatives, Minister of State for National Development Zaqy Mohamad told Parliament yesterday.

"Our industry transformation efforts are not limited to improving productivity. We must remake our city to meet the challenges of climate change," he said, calling on stakeholders to co-create the Singapore Green Building Masterplan over the next few months. Apart from traditional industry stakeholders such as trade associations, BCA and SGBC aim to involve tenants, home buyers, young people and activists in the endeavour.

A key initiative being considered is to promote energy-efficient buildings. "We intend to raise the minimum energy performance standards. This will lower emissions and also benefit building owners over the building life-cycle," said Mr Zaqy, adding that the BCA Green Mark certification standards, which recognise environmentally friendly buildings, will be reviewed.

Another initiative is to enable greater transparency in building energy performance.

Today, close to 80 per cent of commercial building owners voluntarily disclose their building's name and address, along with energy performance data, which is published by BCA annually.

"We intend to identify all buildings when publishing the data, so that the best performing buildings will serve as role models," Mr Zaqy said.

Since the Green Mark scheme began in 2005, Singapore has greened over 40 per cent of its buildings (by gross floor area) as of last December, and is on track to meet the 80 per cent target by 2030.

Grace Leong