PSP vice-chairman leaves party six weeks after taking up post

The vice-chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founded by Dr Tan Cheng Bock has left the party, about six weeks after taking up the post.

Ms Michelle Lee, who has been in the party's central executive committee (CEC) since its founding last year, quit to spend more time with her family, the party said yesterday.

In a statement, it addressed the "rumours going around" about Ms Lee's departure, in particular, that she was asked to leave and there were disagreements on the appointment of the new CEC members.

"The PSP and Michelle would like to clarify that these rumours are false," the party said, adding that Ms Lee maintains a "cordial relationship" with PSP members and the leadership, and is always welcome to attend its events.

Dr Tan, the PSP secretary-general, announced Ms Lee's new position during the party's inaugural New Year dinner celebration on Jan 17, where he also unveiled four new CEC members and a new assistant secretary-general.

Ms Lee told The Straits Times she has spent much time and energy on party matters over the past year, and her three children and husband had asked why she was constantly messaging on her phone and having meetings every night.

"Now that new party leaders have stepped forward with new ideas, energy and vision, I feel it is a good time to take up tasks I have neglected and refocus on my family and my work in teaching, counselling and working with youth and their families," she said. A PSP spokesman said the party has not yet named a new vice-chairman.

Ms Lee had contested the 2011 General Election in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC under the Singapore Democratic Party banner.

Asked if her departure would affect the party's preparations for the next general election, the spokesman said there were members capable of filling the various positions she held in the party.

Former Nominated MP Eugene Tan said while the departures of CEC members in opposition parties generally do not cause much of a stir, it is different for the PSP as the public has high expectations of the party due to Dr Tan, a former veteran People's Action Party MP.

"Nobody will buy the reason that she wants to spend more time with family, even if it's the truth," he said, adding that her resignation reflects that the party is "still finding its internal equilibrium".

He said if its internal issues were not addressed, it could be the first of more departures, noting that former assistant secretary-general Anthony Lee stepped down in January, citing personal reasons. Mr Lee remains a CEC member.