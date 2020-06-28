PSP raises concerns over submitting scripts ahead of TV broadcasts

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has expressed concerns over having to submit its scripts in advance for political broadcasts on national TV.

Mr Michael Chua, PSP's organising secretary and candidate in Tanjong Pagar GRC, said the party found it "disturbing" to have to submit its speeches 48 hours in advance to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and national broadcaster Mediacorp.

"It is rather disconcerting to us because traditionally in a live rally, the candidates will present their ideas directly to the voters and the residents," said Mr Chua.

But this time, the speeches have to be submitted to the authorities ahead of time, and "potentially other people are also looking at whatever we submit", he said.

The 55-year-old was speaking during a walkabout in Holland Village yesterday with his Tanjong Pagar GRC teammate Terence Soon and new party member Lee Hsien Yang.

The ELD said that the requirement has been in place since 1980. It said the national broadcaster airing the party political broadcasts and constituency political broadcasts requires political parties and candidates to submit the scripts ahead of recording, to ensure that the contents do not contain libellous statements or statements that may cause racial or religious tensions or affect social cohesion.

"This is not a new arrangement, and has been in place for the previous general elections since 1980. Political parties and candidates were also briefed on this on Friday, 26 June 2020," it said.

Besides the usual party political broadcasts for parties fielding at least six candidates, a new feature in this general election is constituency-specific broadcasts, which will give candidates three minutes each to reach out to voters.

With physical rallies disallowed as a result of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, political broadcasts have taken on added significance.

The PSP, started last year, is set to be the largest opposition contingent this time, fielding 24 candidates in nine constituencies, more than the 21 candidates that the Workers' Party plans to field.

During the walkabout yesterday, Mr Lee, 62, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, remained coy on whether he would be contesting the general election for the PSP, saying instead that he was "guided by the party and I'm where they like me to help them (campaign)".

After Holland Village, Mr Lee headed to Bukit Merah, where he joined another member of the PSP Tanjong Pagar GRC team, lawyer Wendy Low, for a walkabout.

Fabian Koh