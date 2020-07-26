Protecting workers and jobs a top priority: DPM Heng

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who will take on an additional role as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, said yesterday that his top priority is to protect people's rice bowls amid the Covid-19 crisis.

"We are going to be faced with a very severe recession - our top priority must be on jobs," he said at a press conference where Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the new Cabinet line-up.

"We need to protect our workers, help them retain their jobs, create new jobs, and build new skills among our workers, including our fresh graduates from our ITE, polytechnics and universities."

Towards this end, Mr Heng said he will work closely with labour chief Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who chairs the National Jobs Council set up recently to grow jobs and training opportunities for Singaporeans, as well as the Future Economy Council (FEC).

The FEC, chaired by Mr Heng, was established in 2017 to drive the growth and transformation of Singapore's economy for the future.

It also oversees the implementation of the recommendations put forth by the Committee on the Future Economy, like the rolling out of the Industry Transformation Maps.

More recently, in May, Mr Heng also set up the Emerging Stronger Taskforce.

Led by new National Development Minister Desmond Lee and PSA International group chief executive Tan Chong Meng, the task force comprises industry-led alliances that will prototype new ideas.

The aim is to come up with successful projects that can become growth areas and generate new jobs.

Mr Lee, who was also at the press conference yesterday, said the task force has engaged industries, unions and institutes of higher learning, and will be speaking to Singaporeans, civil society and community stakeholders soon.

But beyond having conversations, it must move "very quickly" into action, he said.

"Already, we have seven Singapore Together Alliances for Action looking at opportunities in the digital realm - such as for supply chains, built environment, smart commerce, sustainability... robotics, edutech and many others."

The task force is also engaging the FEC to relook transformation plans to position the country well for the future, he added.

On the social front, said Mr Lee, the Government will be launching Emerging Stronger conversations on socioeconomic issues to pull together the efforts of Singaporeans in reviewing issues such as work and family and workplace practices.