Pritam: Address long-term needs of Singaporeans beyond crisis

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh yesterday acknowledged the supplementary budget is a "comprehensive response" that will help save businesses and jobs amid the forceful fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The additional support measures will help lower-and middle-income households tide over the short-term effects of the global economic slowdown, he said during the parliamentary debate on the budget.

But the Covid-19 pandemic will also have long-term impacts on the economic and psycho-social needs of Singaporeans, he said.

And these needs will have to be addressed in a sustainable and equitable manner after the outbreak subsides, he added.

Mr Singh then posed the question of whether the second and third tranches of support measures - which Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has respectively named the Resilience and Solidarity budgets - constitute a new social compact for Singapore.

"How are we going to renew, rebuild and reinvigorate our economy and society after the storm has passed and the dust settles?"

He cited a recent commentary by National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh, who compared the Resilience Budget to the New Deal implemented by United States President Franklin Roosevelt to rebuild the American economy and society during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC) said the Resilience and Solidarity budgets - which he supports - have features of a New Deal for Singapore.

"Through the Resilience Budget, we now have a taxpayer-funded unemployment insurance, income support for low-income families, food vouchers for the poor and protection for the self-employed, albeit temporary," he noted.

Given the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Singapore's economy and society, he asked if these schemes would represent a new normal, akin to a multi-year New Deal to help Singaporeans cope and bounce back from economic hardship.

"For Singaporeans who will continue to see disruption and technology reduce their job prospects, can we expect continued support for them in the nine months after this package expires, particularly for training and wage support?"

The WP secretary-general also wanted to know how the expected long-term fallout of Covid-19 would affect the Government's balance sheet in its next term.

He noted that a People's Action Party government with a fresh five-year term may well have to draw on the reserves in its first year, should additional support be required to tackle Covid-19.

"To this end, our reserves, and the prospect of taxes should continue to be robustly debated and considered in a detailed manner," he said.

Mr Singh added that the outbreak has exposed sectors of the economy that could perhaps be manned by more Singaporeans in future.

He called for a thorough review of what a living wage in Singapore ought to be for Singaporeans who man critical infrastructure and "keep the country's heart beating".

This would be appropriate and timely - the same way strengthening Singapore's food security and critical supply chains is - he added.

Highlighting both local and foreign cleaners, as well as cleaning companies, he said: "Singapore owes them a debt of gratitude in this difficult period, and it is time our workers who keep Singapore clean are paid far more respectable wages, with Singaporeans ready to play their part, too."

Mr Singh also cited an article in The Straits Times on the poor living conditions at the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which was designated an isolation area because of a growing coronavirus cluster. These poor living conditions are a "stain on Singapore and Singaporeans", he said.

"Unless we act decisively in the days, months and years ahead, this stain will not go away and it will eat at our collective conscience, damaging our sense of national unity and solidarity."

