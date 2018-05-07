President's Address tonight

President Halimah Yacob will deliver her inaugural address tonight at the opening of the second session of the 13th Parliament.

In this major speech drafted mainly by Singapore's fourth-generation leaders, the President will set out the Government's priorities, plans and programmes for the remainder of the current term of office.

This follows a major Cabinet reshuffle, which saw several young ministers taking on new portfolios.

MPs said the speech will be about building a better future for Singaporeans.

