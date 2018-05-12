President Halimah in Brunei on first state visit

President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, being received by officials at the Brunei International Airport yesterday. The President is in Brunei on a four-day state visit. Today, Madam Halimah will meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and visit the Defence Academy of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces before being hosted to a state banquet. Madam Halimah and Sultan Bolkiah will also witness the signing of two agreements: A memorandum of understanding to exchange information related to money laundering and terrorist financing, and a financial technology cooperation agreement.