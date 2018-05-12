President Halimah in Brunei on first state visit

President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, being received by officials at the Brunei International Airport yesterday. The President is in Brunei on a four-day state visit. Today, Madam Halimah will meet Sultan Hassanal Bo
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published
18 min ago

President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, being received by officials at the Brunei International Airport yesterday. The President is in Brunei on a four-day state visit. Today, Madam Halimah will meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and visit the Defence Academy of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces before being hosted to a state banquet. Madam Halimah and Sultan Bolkiah will also witness the signing of two agreements: A memorandum of understanding to exchange information related to money laundering and terrorist financing, and a financial technology cooperation agreement.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 12, 2018, with the headline 'President Halimah in Brunei on first state visit'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider