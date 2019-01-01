President Halimah calls for unity amid uncertainties in 2019

As the new year beckons, President Halimah Yacob has a sobering message for Singaporeans.

"As we enter 2019, the uncertainties and volatility we have to deal with have intensified," she said yesterday.

"We have to navigate them carefully for our own survival. But we can only do so if we stay united, cohesive and strong," she added.

In her video posted on Facebook, President Halimah also thanked Singaporeans for their generosity in contributing to the President's Challenge and for their support of worthy causes.

The President's Challenge was expected to raise $13 million in 2018, a record for the annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign, according to a news report last November.

Madam Halimah said Singaporeans, especially the young, continue to generously volunteer their time. She has been "deeply inspired and motivated" by these Singaporeans, whom she has met, she said.

She plans to reach out and engage more Singaporeans this year, she added.

Meanwhile, the President encouraged Singaporeans to join in the commemorative activities which have been planned for the Istana's 150 years. The Istana was opened in October 1869.

One of the anniversary highlights is that people will be able to enter the Istana grounds at night for the first time during an open house in October.

Other events include a travelling exhibition on the Istana's history and heritage that will be put on show in the heartland and libraries across Singapore.