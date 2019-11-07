Premature and inappropriate to table motion: Sylvia Lim, Faisal

REPLY BY MS SYLVIA LIM

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's filing of this motion, at this point in time, is telling but premature.

The People's Action Party Government is clearly excited about certain findings and comments contained in the High Court judgment issued on Oct 11. And these are findings in relation to certain actions taken by some of us in the aftermath of the 2011 General Election. However, as DPM himself pointed out, Singapore has a court structure that subjects High Court judgments to possible appeal to the Court of Appeal. This avenue of appeal enables parties who are aggrieved by judgments of the High Court to seek review of the findings by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal, consisting of at least three Judges of Appeal, will review the findings at the trial and may affirm, reverse or vary the findings. And if I may quote from the Supreme Court of Judicature Act, it states that the Court of Appeal "may draw inferences of facts, and give any judgment, and make any order which ought to have been given or made, and make such further or other orders as the case requires".

The judgment referred to in this motion was delivered on Oct 11. Under the applicable procedures, any party dissatisfied with the judgment can file a Notice of Appeal within one month. In this case, the deadline for filing the appeal is Nov 11, which is next Monday.

We have been studying the judgment with our lawyers since it was released. I can inform the House today that we have decided to appeal against the judgment to the Court of Appeal. We are still within the timeframe to do so, and it will be filed by Nov 11.

Accordingly, the DPM acted prematurely in his decision to file the motion and I ask the House to reject it. Whatever the trial judge had decided is subject to review by the Court of Appeal. This is a civil proceeding and involves novel points of law.

And contrary to what I think DPM had suggested, it has not been decided as to whether any loss has been caused to the town council. And on this point, I should put it in perspective by referring to the summary, where the judge states, as it is summarised, quite clearly that the legal burden of proving loss falls upon the plaintiffs. So, this point has not been decided as to whether loss has been proven.

Mr Speaker, as Members of Parliament, Mr Low Thia Khiang and I have duties to discharge. The motion appears to be aimed at curtailing us from discharging our duties while the case is still pending final adjudication. We are still pursuing the matter through the courts, and we thank everyone who has stood by us and helped us in our quest for justice.

REPLY BY MR FAISAL MANAP

I do not support this motion.

I have known both of them since 2006 and we have been working as a team in the running of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) since 2011. I have full trust and confidence in the integrity of Mr Low Thia Khiang and Ms Sylvia Lim. I believe and trust that the actions taken and decisions made during the chairmanship and vice-chairmanship of Ms Lim and Mr Low are with utmost sincere intent and in the best interest of the residents of Aljunied-Hougang.

I also reject this motion as it is not appropriate to have it tabled. This is because the case involving Ms Lim and Mr Low is still within the appealable period.

As the current chair of AHTC, I have not received any advice from the independent panel on any matter relating to the court's findings. The independent panel only issued a statement, stating their acknowledgement on the court's findings. Nevertheless, I will be bringing up the court findings at the next town council meeting.