Polling districts updated in seven GRCs, with additions to six

Changes were made to several polling districts under the Parliamentary Elections Act yesterday.

A notification published in the electronic edition of the Government Gazette at 5pm yesterday updated polling districts in seven group representation constituencies (GRCs): Ang Mo Kio, Bishan-Toa Payoh, Chua Chu Kang, Nee Soon, Pasir Ris-Punggol, Sembawang and Tampines.

Polling districts were added to six of the seven constituencies.

For instance, Ang Mo Kio GRC, which previously had 62 polling districts, now has 64, while Chua Chu Kang GRC's figure rose from 43 to 45. Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC still has the largest number of polling districts at 81, up from 78.

A polling district is a sub-division within a constituency, and each polling district will have its own polling station. Changes to polling districts have been made to ensure no polling station handles too many or too few voters. There have been, on average, between 2,500 and 3,500 voters per polling district.

The notification does not necessarily mean a change to the boundaries. The polling districts were changed in 2017 and, most recently, in February last year.

However, yesterday's notification raises expectations that the electoral boundaries report is imminent. Elections in Singapore have to be held by April next year.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said during a roundtable organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times that the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic would have an impact on the timing of elections.

"If you have big challenges ahead, then surely you want to be able to spend time on these challenges. Therefore the key question is, will the challenges be greater now or will the challenges be greater a year from now?" said Mr Heng.

"So it depends on our assessment of the situation and I'm discussing (this) with the PM. PM will set out his thinking," he added, referring to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Even when changes to polling districts precede a boundaries report, the time difference between the notification and the release of the report can vary widely.

In 2015, the year the last election took place, the notification about polling districts preceded the boundaries report by three days.

In 2011, the boundaries report was released more than a month after the changes to polling districts. In 2006 and 2001, the gap was two months and one month respectively.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC), which reviews Singapore's electoral boundaries and divisions, was convened in August last year.

Singapore Management University Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan said that in the light of recent developments, the latest changes to the polling districts go beyond the routine administrative updates.

These include Mr Heng's comments about the timing of the general election, along with the announcement that the Government is working on a second economic stimulus package. PM Lee's address last night that Singapore is ready for what Covid-19 will throw at it, with the situation under control and no plans to raise the disease outbreak alert level to red, is another sign, added Prof Tan.

He said: "Today's announcement suggests the EBRC report is likely to be released very shortly - perhaps before the end of this month - with the possibility of the general election in May or June."