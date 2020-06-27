Singapore GE2020: Political opponents pay tribute to retiring stalwarts

One-time political opponents paid tribute to top People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party (WP) stalwarts for their decades of service, a day after news broke that the veteran politicians were stepping down.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday paid tribute to former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, whose party on Thursday said he is stepping down from electoral politics.

Mr Low's successor Pritam Singh also thanked Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong yesterday. Mr Goh had said he would be retiring as an MP on Thursday after 44 years.

Mr Singh, in a Facebook post, wrote about a Parliament session in May 2018, when he went to take his newly allocated seat opposite the Government's front bench - the same seat Mr Low sat in when he was party chief.

When Mr Goh walked in, Mr Singh said he got up from his seat to shake the former prime minister's hand. He said Mr Goh's first words to him were: "Congratulations on your demotion! Previously you were sitting higher up, now you have come down!"

In his post, Mr Singh said: "I appreciated his good humour and it went some way that day to put things into perspective for me."

Mr Singh added that in the Parliament member's lounge, on more than one occasion, Mr Goh shared his thoughts with him on, among other things, issues such as the Government's position on the country's reserves, and how race was employed "cynically" in past elections by some.

Said Mr Singh: "I have my own views about many of these matters shared by ESM Goh. But I thought it said something of the man - the second prime minister of Singapore - to engage not just me, but my Workers' Party colleagues outside the Parliament chamber."

More recently, Mr Goh would always ask about how Mr Low was doing after his fall whenever he saw Mr Singh in Parliament.

Mr Singh said: "From all of us at the Workers' Party, thank you for your service to Singapore, ESM Goh."

Mr Goh, in his own Facebook post yesterday afternoon, said that he had retired as an MP but not from politics. He said: "My key focus ahead is to support and strengthen the 4G leadership team, and ensure a smooth transition.

"Keeping Singapore going is like pushing a boulder up a hill. You have to keep on pushing or the boulder will roll back down. The 4G leaders are taking over the pushing of the boulder. Singaporeans must avoid the fate of Sisyphus," said Mr Goh, referencing the figure from Greek mythology who was forced to roll a boulder up a hill only for it to roll down whenever it neared the top.

Mr Chan, during a press conference to unveil new PAP candidates yesterday, was asked how Mr Low's decision to step down would affect the tone of the general election and the PAP's deployments.

He said: "We thank Mr Low for his many years of service to the Workers' Party, and also to Singapore. And we hope that all of us will work together as a system to take Singapore forward."

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also thanked Mr Low for his service, as well as friendship, in a Facebook post yesterday. "We may be from different political sides and hold opposing views about issues, but I do know that we actually share many things in common. For one, I know that your heart is with Singapore and Singaporeans," said Mr Tan.

He added that he deeply appreciated the various conversations and discussions the pair have had on different issues.

He said: "I hope we stay in touch. Most importantly, I wish you good health and happiness."