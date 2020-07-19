Police to take no further action on Ong Ye Kung's breach of election campaign rules

SINGAPORE - The police will not be taking any further action in relation to Education Minister Ong Ye Kung's breach of election campaign rules during the recently concluded general election.

In a joint statement on Saturday (July 18), the Elections Department (ELD) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the decision was made after the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) looked into the matter.

"The Assistant Returning Officer had issued an advisory to Mr Ong Ye Kung to remind him to comply with the law in relation to all campaigning activities," the two agencies said.

"The police have received a report in relation to Mr Ong's video published on his Facebook page on July 2, 2020. As the ARO had looked into the matter, the police will not be taking any further action.

Under section 83(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, primary and secondary school students are not allowed to take part in any election activity.

In the recent general election, Mr Ong led the five-man PAP team that sought re-election in Sembawang GRC, securing 67.29 per cent of the votes and defeating the National Solidarity Party team.

On July 2, the third day of the campaign, Mr Ong posted and later removed a three-minute video featuring a young boy living in Sembawang from his Facebook page after he was informed that the video violated election rules.

"I had a nice conversation with a boy, Jony, who lives in Sembawang about how it is a good place to grow up. Jony is a great sport, we had a good chat, and we put up a short (video)," he had explained in a Facebook post.

"However, we have been informed by authorities that this is not in line with electoral rules. We have therefore taken down the video. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."