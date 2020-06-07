PM, ministers to deliver six broadcasts starting today

Published
43 min ago

A series of six national broadcasts by Singapore's leaders starts today on how they plan to secure Singapore's future after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak on "Overcoming the crisis of a generation" this evening, and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will wrap up the series on June 20 on "Emerging stronger together".

In between, four ministers will cover areas such as living with Covid-19 for the long haul, as well as plans to keep the economy competitive and build a more cohesive society.

Observers note the series comes ahead of a general election, and add that it could be a rallying call as Singapore exits a circuit breaker while the global climate remains very uncertain.

The speeches will be televised in all four official languages on free-to-air channels and online.

