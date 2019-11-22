PM Lee visiting South Korea

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be in the Republic of Korea (ROK) from today till next Wednesday.

He is in Seoul for a bilateral visit till Sunday, and will attend the Asean-ROK Commemorative Summit in Busan on Monday and Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that PM Lee will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and be hosted to an official lunch in Seoul.

Both leaders will witness the signing and exchanges of memorandums of understanding in the areas of standards and conformance, manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, smart cities and cyber cooperation.

This follows President Moon's state visit to Singapore in July last year, when six agreements were exchanged in areas such as small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, research and development, and the environment.

PM Lee will also meet Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.

At the summit in Busan, PM Lee and other Asean leaders will join President Moon in commemorating the 30th anniversary of Asean-ROK dialogue relations.

They will take stock of the relationship between both sides and discuss ways to strengthen linkages, the PMO said.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Related Story Singapore and South Korea to cooperate for peace and stability in the region

PM Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng, as well as officials from the PMO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Enterprise Singapore and the Health Sciences Authority.

In PM Lee's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister.