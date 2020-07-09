PM: Consider the huge challenges ahead, and vote PAP

Singapore will face a very difficult next few years dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and creating jobs.

This is why the election has been called now, so the strongest team will have the mandate to see the country through this crisis, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In an online rally rounding out the People's Action Party's election campaign last night, PM Lee said jobs are on top of everyone's minds, with many having lost theirs or earning significantly less.

"You can tell they're very concerned. And (those in their 50s) are the group which we have focused on because we know they have the most difficulties - they've got kids they are still looking after, they've got old folks at home who need medical care."

He said these are practical issues which weigh on people's minds, and which any leader and government of Singapore must focus on once the general election is over.

He called the election now "so that we can clear our minds and focus on these big things which everybody considers important, and which are in fact the key issues in front of Singapore."

He said that looking at the trends after the circuit breaker, he was satisfied that the Covid-19 situation was stable enough for the election to be conducted safely.

Pointing to the next 12 to 18 months, he added: "There are many uncertainties and very likely many difficult spots to come, and therefore decisions which have to be taken and actions which have to be dealt with very rapidly."

"And it's best that we've got a team in place which is going to be able to deal with that with the full support of the population who elected you, knowing that you are going into a very tough spot."

While young Singaporeans entering the workforce face challenges, there are schemes available to help them, such as the SGUnited Traineeships Programme.

The programme aims to support up to 21,000 recent and new graduates of the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics, universities and other educational institutions, and improve their employability in preparation for the economy's eventual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing concerns that the jobs available are concentrated in the technology and information technology sectors, PM Lee said many services jobs are in fact needed for the "massive operation" of managing Covid-19 - from testing and tracing to ensuring safe distancing and taking care of those who are ill.

He also gave the assurance that investors continue to take an interest in Singapore because they have faith in how the country is run, and this is how thousands of new and good jobs will be created for Singaporeans. "We want to keep that reputation, that standing, that credibility - that sense that this is a special place."

He noted that this was an unusual closing rally, as such events are usually emotional and people are roused to "fever pitch" before they go to the polls.

"But this one, we are discussing soberly, seriously, calmly - issues, priorities, challenges and solutions. What does the country face? What can we do? How should we do it together?

"I think it is appropriate at this moment that we should be in this frame of mind - serious, collected, a little bit detached."

Urging Singaporeans to "do the most rational, sensible thing to get through this", and give a strong mandate to a team able to steer the country out of the crisis, he said: "So if this evening, we have helped you to understand better, to feel better, why we are worried about certain things, why we are confident about certain things, why we want to do things with you - then I think the hour you spent with us (at this rally) would have been well worth it, and will pay you back many times over when you vote and in the years to come."