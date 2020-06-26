Peoples Voice to contest 2 GRCs, 3 single wards

The Peoples Voice (PV) will be fielding 12 candidates for the general election and contesting five constituencies, party chief Lim Tean said yesterday in a Facebook post, adding three constituencies to the two it announced earlier.

The constituencies are Jalan Besar GRC and Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC, and the single wards of Pioneer, Mountbatten and Punggol West.

On Wednesday, Mr Lim identified Pasir Ris-Punggol and Punggol West as the party's intended targets.

He said the party came to the decision after "much discussions and constructive talks" with other opposition parties, including the Progress Singapore Party and Red Dot United, Singapore's newest political party.

"No party has given more to opposition unity than PV has, and we hope that this unified spirit will see all the opposition parties to a resounding and historic victory come July 11," said Mr Lim.

The party has not announced its candidates yet.

In a Facebook live broadcast on Wednesday, Mr Lim said he would be striving for a "Singapore-first society", and that PV would be addressing a range of topics, including economic issues, the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

Cheryl Teh