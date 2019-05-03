People in S'pore more liberal now on gay rights: Poll

There has been a thawing of views on gay rights in Singapore, with people becoming less opposed to issues such as gay marriage and gay sex, according to a survey by the Institute of Policy Studies. But even with the shift, Singapore residents remain largely conservative on moral issues such as infidelity and gambling.

The findings are part of a wider survey on race, language and religion, which polled 4,000 people between August last year and January this year. It comes five years after a similar survey done in 2013. Comparing the results of both surveys, people have become more liberal over time, especially the younger generation.