Parliament: Ways Govt will keep supporting four groups of Singaporeans to build their capacities, says Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE - The best way to take care of Singaporeans is to empower them and build their capacity, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Thursday (Feb 28) when wrapping up the Budget debate.

He outlined the ways the Government has been giving significant support to four broad groups - young Singaporeans, workers, the less well-off and seniors - and how it will continue to do more in the years ahead.

But there is "always room to do even better" as many MPs have noted, he said, as he discussed the support nets for the less advantaged.

"That we still find the occasional cases which fall through the cracks does not behove us to knock down the system. It gives us - policymakers, public officers, social workers, community volunteers - the motivation to do better, through action," Mr Heng told the House.

Responding to the 56 MPs who spoke since Tuesday (Feb 26), Mr Heng said in his wrap-up speech that Budget 2019 is a strategic resourcing plan to build a strong and united nation - and this is done "the Singapore way".

There are three prongs to it: putting people at the centre of plans, strategies and programmes; planning long term and taking an adaptive approach; and working in partnership with stakeholders, including unions, firms and voluntary welfare organisations, he said.

Addressing suggestions from MPs on how to tackle class divisions and inequality in Singapore, Mr Heng said the best way to take care of Singaporeans is to build capacity.

For the young, this means giving them a strong foundation in terms of a good education and exposure, so that they have the knowledge, skills and values necessary to chase their dreams.

For workers, the Government invests in increasing their capacity through upgrading and re-skilling. "Crucially, we also build an economy that provides them with opportunities," he added,

For those who have fallen behind and need help to access opportunities, the Government provides stronger support systems. "This is with the ultimate objective to give them the confidence and dignity to succeed for themselves as far as possible."

Lastly, for seniors, the Government provides support to help them stay healthy, stay connected and be active, he said.