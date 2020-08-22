Parliament to open in two locations next Monday

Proceedings for the opening of the 14th term of Parliament will be held at Parliament House and The Arts House next Monday, the first time that an opening of Parliament will be held in more than one location, the Clerk of Parliament said in a statement yesterday.

Parliament had previously approved continuity arrangements that allow Parliament sittings in multiple locations during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Arts House was chosen for reasons such as its proximity to Parliament House and enough seating capacity for safe distancing measures, said the statement.

MPs, guests and staff will be spread across both locations next Monday.

Parliamentarians will take their oaths and make their affirmations from the Chamber in their respective locations, said the statement.

It added that President Halimah Yacob will deliver her address from the Chamber in Parliament House.

At each location, there will be simultaneous screening of proceedings at the other location.

Parliament expects subsequent sittings to be held at Parliament House only, as there will not be invited guests at those sittings.

Madam Halimah had earlier appointed four additional places where the first session of Parliament may be held - The Arts House, NTUC Centre, The Treasury and Civil Service College.

The powers, immunities and privileges of Parliament will also be extended to apply to these continuity arrangements.