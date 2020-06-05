Parliament: Supporting the young and those with young families crucial to safeguard Singapore's future

SINGAPORE - Young people in Singapore have suddenly found themselves to be a generation of Romeos and Juliets, forbidden from meeting each other with current social distancing measures, said MP Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) in parliament on Friday (June 5).

In the debate on the Fortitude Budget, Ms Pereira, who was previously the director of Family Life and Active Ageing at the People's Association, said that while matching up young single Singaporeans may not be a priority now, support for those on the brink of starting families remains important.

She said: "I hope the Government will be mindful of this issue as it has wide-ranging implications, including our economy's competitiveness and national security."

Ms Pereira said young adults who are often told how fortunate they were to grow up with the many benefits of a prosperous nation , now find the world has changed.

She noted: "It is so much harder for them to get jobs. The malls are closed. They can't hang out with friends.

"For some young people, the jobs they had been preparing for may have all but disappeared and some are even at a loss about whether they should consider switching industries."

She said some are entering the adult world with "empty hands", with their parents and family members also facing job losses or business difficulties.

The impact of this crisis on them will last for years to come. She said: "Even with the use of technology and solemnisations via video link, relationships and marriages may be delayed. They may delay having children, have fewer children or none at all. In delaying procreation, the chances of having healthy children are reduced."

The MP for Tanjong Pagar suggested reliefs such as higher subsidies for pregnancy check-ups, deliveries and childhood vaccinations would make having children more affordable.

She also asked that help be given to young couples buying a flat, on top of the grants already available.

"Please consider accepting even lower deposits and smaller repayments monthly. This need not be permanent. The crisis will not last forever, in three to five years, the economy will pick up and the couples can make up for the difference later," she said.

Additionally, Ms Pereira asked if the Ministry of National Development would consider building bigger HDB flats in the future to allow extended families to live together and take care of each other, especially as more people are likely to be working and studying from home.

Another generation of people who merit concern are those juggling the simultaneous obligations of parenting and eldercare.

Nominated MP Lim Sun Sun said such mid-career workers have salary expectations that are higher, and will find it harder to pivot, having honed their skills in industries that may be on the decline.

Professor Lim said the new SGUnited Mid-Career Traineeship Programme, which aims to provide 4,000 traineeships for mid-career unemployed locals, provides timely support.

However, in order to bring maximum benefit to the trainees and companies participating in this scheme, expectations on both sides must be carefully managed, she said.

Participating companies should be supported with instructive guidelines on how best to integrate trainees and provide them with skills, and the Ministry of Manpower should provide flexibility and support for employers across complementary companies to offer cross-training opportunities.

She said: "Fundamentally, the traineeships should offer a combination of substantive skills and career planning competencies that will empower these mid-career job seekers for their next career move."