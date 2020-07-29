Parliament sets out duties, privileges of Leader of the Opposition

For the first time in Singapore's history, the country will have a formal Leader of the Opposition (LO) who will lead and organise scrutiny of the Government, and be given the resources and staff necessary to aid him in the task.

The duties of Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh, who has been designated the role, include leading the opposition in presenting alternative views on policies in Parliament, and attending official state functions alongside members of the Government.

To facilitate these and other duties, he will also get confidential briefings on national security and external relations and, among other things, be paid $385,000 a year, double what other MPs get.

The new political office takes reference from Westminster parliamentary systems in countries such as Australia and Britain, and the Government yesterday said it decided on the duties and privileges after considering other systems and Singapore's circumstances.

Mr Singh said yesterday that the broad scope of duties, privileges and remuneration extended to him "follows the spirit of the convention towards the LO as practised by the UK Parliament".

He also said he would speak in more detail on the WP's approach in Parliament next month.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in a Facebook post yesterday, said he hopes to see not just more constructive debates, but serious policy alternatives from the opposition.

This will help voters better understand the issues, and improve policies and plans with better outcomes for all Singaporeans, he said.

"I look forward to working with our colleagues across the aisle to build a better and stronger Singapore," said PM Lee.

Tham Yuen-C and Rei Kurohi

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS