Parliament: PUB steps up measures to stamp out swarms of midges at Pandan Reservoir

SINGAPORE - National water agency PUB is greasing drain walls to trap midges when they land to rest, and placing an extra kilometre of netting on reservoir dykes to capture adult midges that might be blown into residential estates.

These measures, which are being introduced in local reservoirs here, are in addition to the PUB's current suite of weapons to combat the perennial midge problem.

The measures target the current dominant midge species in Singapore, which is considered rare, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in Parliament on Monday (Sept 2).

Midges have been swarming at Pandan Reservoir and are causing a nuisance to residents living nearby.

Responding to questions from five MPs on the measures being put in place to counter the problems at Pandan Reservoir, Mr Masagos said the current outbreak is different from the last emergence of midges there in 2016.

Unlike common midges, he explained that the rare species hides in drains in the day and swarms above drains in the evening.

"Midges neither bite nor spread diseases. But they pose a nuisance to the public when they swarm in large numbers, and being weak flyers, get blown by wind into the surrounding residential estates," Mr Masagos said.

He attributed the fast growth of midges this year to an unusually hot July, the second-warmest recorded since 1929.

"With climate change, we will experience more extreme weather, which will have a corresponding response from nature," Mr Masagos said.

The PUB has hence stepped in to increase the frequency with which they apply a biological liquid larvicide in the reservoir, to kill midge larvae, as well as its dosage.

And in keeping with the usual measures the agency employs, the frequency of fogging and misting around the reservoir dyke and surrounding vegetation has been stepped up, to kill adult midges.

The midges are also kept near the reservoir area by the bright lights, so the PUB can target swarms by fogging at these spots.

Bright spotlights have been installed at the Pandan Reservoir pumping station. These are turned on at night, to attract adult midges as they emerge from the reservoir.

Mr Masagos added that midges have appeared from time to time in several reservoirs, including the Pandan, Bedok, Punggol, Serangoon, Poyan, Tengeh, and Marina reservoirs, as well as Punggol Waterway.

Swarms have also appeared at Pandan Reservoir since the late 1970s.