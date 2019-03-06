Parliament: Post-care support for ex-MSF youth home residents to be extended to a year, says Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - After spending one year in the Singapore Boys' Home for breaching his probation for rioting, Mr Jervin Tan, 19, might have found it difficult to adjust back into the community after he was discharged last year.

But his assigned post-care officer went the extra mile to help him reintegrate into society by regularly checking in with him for six months after his discharge.

She helped place him in a professional barista certification programme, and connected his family with a family service centre to ensure he had sustained support.

Soon, other youth home residents will enjoy the same support Mr Tan had, as the post-care support period for former residents of the Singapore Boys' Home and Singapore Girls' Home will be extended to a year, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee on Wednesday (March 6).

During this period, assigned post-care officers will support the youth by providing emotional support and affirmation.

They will also help pull together resources for the youth, such as by linking them up to schools, training and employment opportunities.

"Post-care officers in the community will have a longer runway to build rapport and help link youth to community groups," said Mr Lee, who was speaking during the debate on his ministry's budget.

The two youth homes, which are managed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), house youth offenders, young people beyond parental control, or those in need of care and protection. They can each take in about 300 residents.

Some former residents had shared that they were unable to approach trusted persons for assistance after their discharge from the homes, said MSF in a press statement.

It said: "The extension of post-care support from two months to one year will better support these youths by smoothening their transition and strengthening their reintegration into community."

It will identify about 15 to 20 youths to take part in a pilot programme, which is expected to begin by the third quarter of this year.

This will be progressively expanded by next year to include all youth discharged from the two homes.

This move builds on the work of the National Committee on Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recidivism, said Mr Lee, who was addressing a request by Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC) for an update of the committee's work.

"We will help our youths re-integrate more smoothly into the community, and reduce re-offending."