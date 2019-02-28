Parliament: Parking space locator among slew of new Smart Nation services to go on trial, says Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - Finding open-air parking will soon get easier for drivers here, with an upcoming digital service that will let them check the availability of spaces before reaching a parking lot.

This is one of several new initiatives announced by Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (Feb 28) in Parliament, when providing updates on Singapore's Smart Nation efforts.

"This year, the Government Technology Agency, Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Municipal Services Office will be trialling the installation of smart sensors so that we can provide real-time availability of kerbside parking lots to people who are looking for a lot," said Dr Balakrishnan, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister.

He was speaking during the debate on the budget of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), which The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) comes under.

He was replying to questions from several MPs, including Mr Teo Ser Luck (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) and Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC), on upcoming Smart Nation initiatives.

Dr Balakrishnan, who oversees the SNDGG, said the trial of this new parking service will start by end-June and will be held for six months at the on-street parking lots in Telok Ayer Street and Temple Street.

During the trial, motorists can access information on the availability of parking lots along these two streets via the URA website, and the existing "Find Parking" module in the OneService App, which allows people to report municipal issues like clogged drains.

Depending on the trial's outcome, the information on the availability of on-street parking lots could be included in the Parking.sg app at a later phase. Parking.sg lets motorists pay for public parking electronically and by the second.

Dr Balakrishnan said the Parking.sg is already used by more than 60 per cent of car owners here, and the Government wants to make it easier for drivers to find parking.

The Moments of Life app, which provides services and information needed by parents and caregivers of young children on a single digital platform, will also be enhanced to help citizens plan for end-of-life matters, and empower seniors to lead active lives, said Dr Balakrishnan.

He also said that SingPass Mobile, used to secure citizens' access to e-government services like Central Provident Fund accounts, will be expanded to include the private sector.

This means traders could access their accounts with stock broking or insurance companies using SingPass Mobile, which authenticates users by scanning their faces or fingerprints without needing any password.

The secure digital signing of confidential business and legal documents is also on the cards.

Mr Cedric Foo (Pioneer), who is chairman of the Communications and Information Government Parliamentary Committee, had asked how Singapore's Smart Nation efforts will keep the country relevant and competitive.

Zooming in on artificial intelligence (AI), Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore will develop AI as a strategic capability, and work towards becoming a global hub for test-bedding, deploying, and scaling AI solutions.

A new inter-agency taskforce will be set up this year to study how Singapore will develop AI as a strategic capability and become a trusted global hub for test-bedding, deploying, and scaling AI solutions, he added.

The Government will also take steps to build know-how in AI to enable the workers to use AI tools.

"This means teaching computational thinking and data literacy in schools, and training adults in data science and AI skills," he said.

Some MPs, such as Mr Ong Teng Koon (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) and Miss Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson), had asked if Singapore's Smart Nation plans will continue to focus on citizen-centric services.

Dr Balakrishnan assured them that with the information gleaned from Singapore's digital infrastructure and the efforts in AI, services will improve.

"In the coming years, with the data generated from our expanding digital infrastructure,we can expect services to become more personalised, more tailor-made to the indivual needs of citizens, and to be more responsive," he said.