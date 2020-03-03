Parliament: New SG Cyber Talent initiative to groom 20,000 people for cyber-security roles

SINGAPORE - More than 20,000 people will be groomed and talent-spotted for cyber security over the next three years under a new SG Cyber Talent initiative.

The initiative will consist of new programmes that involve schools, government agencies, companies and associations. It will target a wide range of people, ranging from secondary school students to professionals of all ages.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) will manage it, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary on Tuesday (March 3).

"Cyber security is a critical enabler for digitalisation and we will need more cyber-security professionals to protect our cyberspace," said Dr Janil, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Government Technology Agency.

The new talent initiative will build a pipeline of cyber-security professionals to support Singapore's ambitions to be a cyber-security hub, he said during the debate on his ministry's budget.

He was responding to MPs, including Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) and Mr Ong Teng Koon (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), who had asked about the development of tech talent in and for Singapore.

The initiative will introduce two new programmes, Dr Janil added.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said the first, called the SG Cyber Olympians, aims to provide a training ground for promising young talent by providing participants with an arena for cyber sparring, mentorship, customised training, and support to participate in overseas competitions.

The second one - the SG Cyber Leaders programme - will boost cyber-security talent here by "building communities of practice, offering training in cyber security and connecting them to global best practices and technologies", said MCI.

The ministry added that more details about programmes for the SG Cyber Talent initiative will be revealed later in the year.

Funding for programmes under the initiative will come from the CSA as well as a range of relevant partner agencies, said a CSA spokesman.