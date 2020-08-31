Parliament: MPs ask for extension of social support measures to help the needy

SINGAPORE - Calls to extend and enhance schemes to help people who fall through the cracks were made by several MPs on the first day of debate on the President's Address on Monday (Aug 31).

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) called for greater discretion in assessing those who apply for help, as he shared an anecdote about a resident and her elderly husband.

To qualify for a subsidised rate at a nursing home, a senior must be living alone and not have any family or caregiver, noted Mr Seah, adding this meant the resident would not qualify if she applied to admit him.

But she had no other choice as she had a fall and only made about $1,200 a month, which meant she did not have the ability or the money to care for him, the MP said.

Mr Seah suggested that government agencies consult volunteers and social workers who deal with such cases, so that residents who slip through the cracks get the help they need quickly. He also said that officers in these agencies should be given more flexibility.

"I ask for civil servants and officers in statutory boards to be given more authority to exercise discretion," he said.

Similarly, Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) asked the Government to discard rigidity in policymaking so that the concerns of different groups of Singaporeans can be considered.

The new MP noted in his maiden speech that the bottom rung of blue-collar households have difficulty making basic ends meet, while the sandwiched class have fewer discretionary savings and therefore may be vulnerable to "ad-hoc occurrences" of unemployment and illnesses.

These scenarios impede social mobility, he added, calling for more inclusive policy design.

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) advocated for a more progressive personal income tax system which could include wealth taxes so as to build a fairer and more equal society.

Ms Foo, who is the chief executive officer of the Wealth Management Institute at Nanyang Technological University, noted that in the past, the reluctance to impose such taxes was driven by a fear of scaring away wealthy investors.

But Singapore's stability and world-class infrastructure continue to make it attractive to the wealthy, especially in a world made more turbulent and uncertain by Covid-19, she added. "As a destination for global wealth assets, Singapore offers peace of mind and will continue to be attractive, even if our well-structured tax regime imposes higher rates," said Ms Foo.

Mr Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) also called for greater help for those who need it most, even if this meant that some here would have to pay higher taxes.

In Scandinavia, many are content to pay higher taxes because they know this means that others in their society will be able to live with greater dignity, he said.

Mr Singh added that Singapore, which sees community as a central pillar of its DNA, should apply such thinking, with those who are better-off paying more.

"Extending more health and other social benefits comes with a cost. Could this result in higher income taxes for many Singaporeans and those who work here for example? Yes. But the benefits will go beyond mere financial help for those who need it," he said.