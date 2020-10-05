Parliament: JTC confirms 400 cases of unauthorised subletting, WSG to set new guide for PCP partners after AGO report

SINGAPORE - The Jurong Town Corporation (JTC) has confirmed 400 cases of unauthorised subletting so far in an ongoing investigation that will be completed by the first half of next year.

The update to Parliament on Monday (Oct 5) came in response to Workers' Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), who noted an Auditor-General's Office (AGO) report flagging that leased and tenanted JTC premises may have been sublet to 26,000 entities without approval.

Dr Tan See Leng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, told MPs that the 26,000 business entities were identified because they had indicated a JTC site as their registered address even though they were not lessees, tenants or authorised sub-lessees of the corporation.

He added that JTC has so far found that 1,900 of these companies have been deregistered, while 700 are on divested properties where its subletting policy does not apply.

A further 12,400 are related entities of JTC lessees and tenants.

"For these cases, even if there was subletting of space, there would not have been any potential loss of revenue as subletting fees would not have applied," Dr Tan said.

These 15,000 entities account for around 60 per cent of the cases the AGO highlighted.

JTC has prioritised investigations for the remaining 11,000 or so entities.

Dr Tan noted: "Based on preliminary investigations, JTC has found that a significant number of them are using JTC premises as their registered address even though they are not physically operating out of the premises. These cases also do not involve any unauthorised subletting of space."

It has confirmed around 400 cases of unauthorised subletting.

Dr Tan added: "JTC is strengthening its processes and inspection regime, and will make use of data analytics to better detect and reduce future incidences of unauthorised subletting. It will take enforcement action against lessees or tenants for confirmed cases of unauthorised subletting."

Enforcement can range from financial measures to recover the sublet fees owed to JTC to legal action to repossess the site, depending on the severity and circumstances of the breach.

The AGO was the subject of another question, this one put by Opposition Leader Pritam Singh.

Mr Singh asked if the Ministry of Manpower will undertake a more wid-scale review of the number of successful career switches under the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP).

This came after the AGO noted that three programme partners did not carry out adequate verification of career conversion for 11 cases involving 15 participants.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said: "Workforce Singapore (WSG) has reviewed each of these cases and verified that all 15 participants changed their job scopes and successfully converted into new job roles through their respective PCPs.

"WSG will be developing a new PCP guide for all its programme partners by the end of the year. The document will include guidelines on how career conversion should be consistently assessed, as well as the critical information that programme partners should report to ensure better and consistent monitoring of PCP outcomes."

She added that programme partners in the future will focus on the most important outcome indicators, such as the number of placements and participants who completed training.

WSG will also conduct sampling checks of up to 20 per cent of PCP placements by its programme partners on a regular basis.

Mr Singh also asked how Enterprise Singapore (ESG) will ensure strict compliance of the Enterprise Development Grant, which states that firms must have at least 30 per cent local shareholding.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling replied that ESG has supported almost 5,000 projects under the grant as of last month.

She added that checks are performed during the grant approval process. If firms breach grant conditions, ESG will withhold the disbursement or claw back the grant amount. These firms might also be placed on a watchlist for stricter scrutiny in future grant applications.

ESG is studying the feasibility of improving such checks using tools such as data analytics, Ms Low said.