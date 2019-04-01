Parliament: Government decided not to claim compensation from Hyflux 'because we are likely not to get anything', says Masagos

SINGAPORE - Trying to get financial recompense for taking over the Tuaspring desalination plant from its debt-laden parent company Hyflux would be a lost cause, said Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli.

Mr Masagos told Parliament on Monday (April 1): "Therefore, we have made the decision that because we are likely not to get anything... we have decided not to claim for the compensation."

His response followed a supplementary question from Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) on how the Government justifies "using taxpayers' money to take over negative value assets from Hyflux".

Mr Masagos noted that the Government could "stress Hyflux even further (but) may not get anything at the end of the process".

Hyflux faces the prospect of selling its Tuaspring desalination plant to national water agency PUB for zero dollars if it fails to rectify defaults at the plant by April 30.

Mr Masagos said the plant's purchase price is negative based on a current valuation, though it will be determined later by an independent valuer according to a water purchase agreement.

This means Tuaspring would, in theory, have to pay PUB a compensation sum for taking on the plant but the water agency has said it would waive this.

Mr Masagos said the takeover would be done to "ensure that a critical asset remains in safe hands, and avoids uncertainty over the operations of the desalination plant".

Four MPs, including Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), posted supplementary questions to Mr Masagos.

Mr Singh asked if public safety was compromised when Hyflux could not replace poorly performing membranes in 2017 which, in turn, affected the quality and quantity of water it produced.

Mr Masagos said the PUB conducts "many, many tests in our water system to ensure water safety" and it is certain that water supply to consumers are safe to drink and use.

He also defended the private-and-public partnership (PPP) model employed for the construction of the Tuaspring desalination plant, although he said that the Government will continue to tighten up on companies' financial ability to support their operations.

This is done to "ensure that we continue to have plants that will continue to operate while it is in the PPP model", he added.

Three out of five Newater plants and two out of three desalination plants, including Tuaspring, are based on the model.

"The PPP model has been useful in allowing us to tap private-sector innovations and cost efficiencies to deliver water services more effectively," Mr Masagos said.

He pointed out that the PUB has put in contractual safeguards to ensure that water security is never compromised.

The agency monitors the PPP plants' performance although it does not interfere with business decisions. But it requires companies to rectify problems when contractual obligations are not met and can terminate contracts if necessary.

Mr Masagos said: "We do not exercise these termination rights lightly but will not hesitate to do so when it becomes necessary to safeguard our water security."

He also tackled the issue of whether investors who lost money on Hyflux should be bailed out: "We can understand the concerns and anxieties of the retail investors, and we are saddened by their plight, but the Government cannot use taxpayers' money to help investors recoup their investment losses.

"Even if there are any proceeds on the takeover of the Tuas plant... there is an order who gets what first and, in this case, Maybank will still receive payments from Tuaspring before all other general creditors, including PUB".